



overview Besides the influenza virus, there are many other viruses that cause influenza-like illness* (also called influenza-like illness or “ILI”) that spread during flu season. These non-influenza viruses include, but are not limited to: SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19)

Rhinovirus (one of the causes of the “cold”)

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the most common cause of severe respiratory illness in young children and the leading cause of severe respiratory illness in adults aged 65 years and older. Types and subtypes The protection offered by influenza vaccines may vary depending on the influenza virus type and subtype and vaccine, even if the viruses used to make the influenza vaccine are similar to influenza viruses causing illness that season. Since 2009, VE studies investigating the effectiveness of influenza vaccines in preventing illness requiring medical attention have suggested that influenza vaccines offer greater protection against influenza B and A(H1N1) viruses than influenza A(H3N2) viruses. Meta-analysis A study of 76 VE studies conducted in countries in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres after the 2009–2010 influenza pandemic found that influenza vaccines were most effective against influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses, followed by influenza B viruses, and least effective against influenza A(H3N2) viruses. Across all studies included in the meta-analysis, the pooled VE estimate for all influenza viruses in the Northern Hemisphere was 37 percent. For influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses, the pooled VE estimate in the Northern Hemisphere was 56 percent. For influenza A(H3N2) viruses, the pooled VE estimate in the Northern Hemisphere was 22 percent. Finally, for influenza B viruses, the combined VE estimate from studies in the Northern Hemisphere was 42 percent. Overall, VE estimates were lower when the viruses used to produce influenza vaccines were less similar to the influenza viruses causing illness that season, and decreased with increasing age. A(H3N2) virus There are several reasons why influenza vaccine effectiveness against influenza A(H3N2) viruses is lower than that against other influenza viruses. Although all influenza viruses undergo frequent genetic changes over time, the changes that have occurred in influenza A(H3N2) viruses have led to differences (antigenic shifts) between the viral components of influenza vaccines and circulating influenza viruses more frequently than influenza A(H1N1) or B viruses. This means that between the time influenza viruses are selected for the start of vaccine production and the time influenza vaccines are provided, A(H3N2) viruses are more likely than A(H1N1) or B viruses to undergo changes that could affect the effectiveness of influenza vaccines. Most inactivated seasonal influenza vaccines are produced by culturing the virus in eggs. All influenza viruses change when cultured in eggs, but the influenza A(H3N2) virus changes in the following ways: Antigenic changes Compared to changes in other influenza viruses, these so-calledAdaptation to the eggOther types of influenza vaccines, such as those recommended for use in vaccine production, contain viruses that may reduce their potential effectiveness against circulating influenza viruses. Cell-based and Recombinant influenza vaccinesBecause is produced without eggs, the virus used to make the vaccine does not undergo these changes. The CDC also Advanced Molecules Develop Asymmetrical MD (AMD) detection technology to improve influenza vaccines by providing experts with more data to support the selection of candidate vaccine viruses.

