



These companies have approved Alzheimer's drugs that could bring billions of dollars in revenue to their respective businesses.

One thing that helps treat any disease is early detection, and Alzheimer's is no exception. And the good news is that in the near future, detecting cases of Alzheimer's may just require a blood test. The new wave of blood tests are for p-tau217, an abnormal protein that helps accurately detect 90% of Alzheimer's cases. Current detection rates are much lower than that, with one study finding that primary care physicians accurately detect only 61% of cases. Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet approved these new tests, they are encouraging advances nonetheless. They could be groundbreaking for two fields: Healthcare stocks Drugs approved to treat Alzheimer's disease: Eli Lilly (Lily 5.49%) and Biogen (Beebee -1.01%). Eli Lilly Eli Lilly is the world's largest healthcare stock, with a market capitalization of more than $800 billion. Investors are bullish on the company's popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs Zepbound and Maunjaro. But the company also has a promising early-stage Alzheimer's treatment, Xanra, that was recently approved by the FDA. Clinical trials have shown that it can slow the progression of Alzheimer's by 35% over an 18-month period. Analysts estimate that the drug could generate $5 billion in revenue for the healthcare company at its peak. But the treatment could be even more profitable if more patients can benefit from the drug due to early detection. The company also has other trials in the pipeline for other Alzheimer's drugs, which could give Eli Lilly further growth opportunities in this area. The company's deep pockets give Eli Lilly plenty of resources to focus on a variety of growth opportunities. For the past four years, the company has made at least $5 billion in profits each year. For investors who want to own a great healthcare stock that will benefit from advances in the early detection of Alzheimer's disease, Eli Lilly is a no-brainer buy. Biogen A cheaper option for healthcare investors is the pharmaceutical company Biogen, which technically has two approved Alzheimer's drugs: Leqembi and Aduhelm, but the company abandoned the latter because its approval was controversial and it was shown that Leqembi could be a more effective treatment. The FDA approved Leqembi more than a year ago, after initially granting it an accelerated approval process. Recently, a study found that the treatment was effective for patients for up to three years. But the downside is that if patients stop the treatment, their symptoms may worsen, meaning they may have to take it forever. But Biogen and its development partner, EisaiThe company is developing a once-monthly version of Leqembi that could be approved by January, as well as a once-weekly injectable version that could be administered at home. Currently, Leqembi must be administered intravenously every two weeks and is typically given in a hospital or infusion center. Biogen's market cap of just $29 billion may make it more attractive to value investors. Projected future incomeThe company's stock price is much cheaper than Eli Lilly, which trades at 57 times future earnings. The downside, though, is that Biogen's heavy reliance on Alzheimer's drugs makes it a somewhat risky investment. The company has struggled to grow revenue, with sales of just $9.8 billion last year, down 27% in just three years. But if a wider range of patients can benefit from Lukemvi, Biogen could be an undervalued buy for the long term.

