'Unstoppable' sloth-borne virus detected for the first time in Europe, two dead in Brazil





Really support

Independent journalism Learn more close Our mission is to provide unbiased, fact-based journalism that holds power accountable and exposes the truth. Every donation counts, whether it's $5 or $50. Support us to deliver journalism without purpose. A debilitating virus originating from sloths This is the first time that chironomid infection has been reported in Europe. Authorities confirmed this. In June and July, 19 imported cases of Oropouche virus were reported. EuropeAccording to the Centre for European Studies: disease Controls. Twelve cases were reported in Spain, five in Italy, and two in Germany. This disease is mainly It is spread by the bite of mosquitoes and other insects and has a pale pink throat. Sloths, non-human primates, bird. The virus belongs to the same family of diseases as Zika and dengue fever, and there is currently no vaccine to treat it. Dr Danny Altman, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told the Telegraph: “We should definitely be worried. Things are evolving and may become unstoppable.” Several countries in South America, Central America and the Caribbean have reported outbreaks of the virus so far. In 2024, outbreaks will be recorded in the following regions: BrazilBolivia, Colombia, Peru, and more recently Cuba. Eighteen of the documented cases in Europe are reported to have recently traveled to Cuba, and one Italian case is reported to have traveled to Brazil. Oropouche can cause headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle and joint pain, and sometimes more severe symptoms. These symptoms subside after four days. The ECDC said fatal outcomes are extremely rare and recovery from the disease is common. According to a July 25 report in The Lancet, the first deaths from oropouche were reported in Brazil, involving two young women with no other underlying conditions. Between January and mid-July, more than 8,000 cases were recorded in Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and Cuba. Due to the large number of cases reported in the Americas, the risk of infection for EU citizens travelling to or residing in affected areas is currently assessed as medium by ECDC. European authorities advise people travelling to affected areas to take personal protective measures to reduce the risk of being bitten during both outdoor activities and indoors, including using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long trousers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/sloth-virus-europe-brazil-deaths-uk-infection-rate-b2594657.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos