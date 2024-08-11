COVID cases surge across the state, and in New Orleans





Local experts say COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the New Orleans area.

NEW ORLEANS — Local experts say COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the New Orleans area. The Biden Administration declared the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency in May 2023, but that didn't mean COVID went away. Dr. David Jantz, director of critical care services at University Medical Center, said on a similar day in May, there were four COVID patients in all LCMC hospitals. Today, he said, there are 44. “We're seeing more patients going to emergency departments, more patients being tested for COVID-19, and more of those tests coming back positive,” Jantz said. “Right now, about 25% of people in Louisiana who are tested for COVID-19 for any reason are testing positive, which is a dramatic increase from a couple of months ago,” he added. Jantz said the variant is not picky, just like it was four years ago when the virus emerged, “We're seeing a lot of children going to the emergency department with respiratory illnesses, and a significant number of those children are being diagnosed with COVID.” The New Orleans Health Department “COVID-19 is on the rise and Louisiana is currently experiencing high case numbers.” But while the positivity rate for COVID-19 has decreased from 22% to 18.8% over the past week, it remains high, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. CDC data shows Region 6 The state, including Louisiana, has one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the nation. Dr. Jantz said that for now, the number of cases appears to be plateauing, but Dr. Susan Hassig, an epidemiologist at Tulane University, expects the number of cases to increase as children return to school. “We're definitely going to see an increase in cases. I think it's really important for everybody to consider the fact that if a child, a teacher, a parent has symptoms, it could be COVID-19. And if they have symptoms, they shouldn't go to school.” Dr Hassig says loss of taste and smell is a good sign that you may have COVID-19. “We haven't seen an increase in mortality or deaths from COVID-19 yet, but that's probably in part because the population is semi-immune,” Dr Hassig said. The New Orleans Health Department also stated: “We urge everyone to follow health guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, including getting tested if you're sick, washing your hands regularly, wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces and staying home if you're sick. Additionally, the New Orleans Health Department has stockpiled N95 masks at the NOLA Public Library for anyone who needs them.” Video: Breakdown | 11 people have died from heatstroke in Louisiana this year

