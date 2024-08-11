Less invasive approach promises for drug testing for rare fetal blood disorder





Data from a new investigational drug that could change the standard of care for a rare blood disorder suggests it may delay or prevent anemia and the need for intrauterine blood transfusions in babies at high risk for the condition, known as hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn (HDFN). New England Journal of Medicine.

HDFN is a serious condition in which the blood types of the mother and fetus are mismatched, potentially causing life-threatening anemia in the fetus. The current standard of care for HDFN requires an average of four ultrasound-guided intrauterine blood transfusions during pregnancy. Transfusion-related complications include fetal death, premature rupture of membranes, and premature birth. “If further studies support the use of nipocalimab to treat HDFN, treating the fetus in these pregnancies may be safer and easier for pregnant women,” said lead researcher Kenneth Moise, Jr., MD, an expert in maternal-fetal medicine. Moise is a professor in the Department of Women's Health at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin and co-director of the Center for Comprehensive Fetal Care, a clinical practice at Dell Medical School, a clinical affiliate of Dell Children's Medical Center and University of Texas Health Austin. The study, called the UNITY study, followed 13 pregnant women who had experienced fetal loss or required early intrauterine transfusion during a previous pregnancy due to HDFN. DNA testing revealed that their current fetuses were also at high risk for HDFN. Participants received intravenous nipocalimab between weeks 14 and 35 of pregnancy. More than half of the study participants (54%) delivered live babies after 32 weeks without needing a blood transfusion, some even remaining transfusion-free after birth. None of the babies developed a dangerous HDFN condition called hydrops fetalis, a condition in which too much fluid builds up inside the fetus, reducing the baby's chances of survival. In HDFN, nipocalimab works by blocking the transfer of antibodies across the placenta, preventing them from attacking the fetus's red blood cells and reducing the amount of antibodies in the mother's bloodstream. “Nipocalimab is the only agent in development with the potential to treat a range of alloimmune diseases affecting the fetus, including fetal/neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia and immune-mediated congenital heart block,” Moïse said. Nipocalimab also has the potential to treat a wide range of autoantibody diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and myasthenia gravis, he said. Later in 2023, Johnson & Johnson, sponsor of the UNITY Phase 2 trial, will launch a pivotal Phase 3 trial of nipocalimab in HDFN, called AZALEA. Earlier this year, researchers began enrolling pregnant women who are at risk for severe HDFN and have experienced the condition in a previous pregnancy to further evaluate the efficacy and safety of nipocalimab. The AZALEA trial is a randomized controlled trial being conducted in maternal-fetal centers around the world. Moise is the principal investigator of the Phase 3 trial in Central Texas.

