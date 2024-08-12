Michigan resident infected with swine flu





Just as everyone is paying attention to avian influenza (H5N1), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported a human case of swine influenza A H3N2 variant (H3N2v) over the weekend. Identification of the Ingham County resident was conducted by the Ingham County Health Department. “Influenza A H3N2v is different from the highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) that has recently affected dairy and poultry farms. Although influenza A H3N2v is more often associated with pigs and swine, the source of this human infection is still under investigation,” MDHHS reported. The two health departments said the individual tested positive for influenza A H3N2v in late July and a sample was sent to an MDHHS laboratory for enhanced influenza virus sequencing surveillance. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Emerging Infectious Diseases ProgramThere, he again tested provisionally positive for influenza A H3N2, which was later confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “While we believe this is an isolated case, Michiganders should be on the lookout for flu-like symptoms, including fever, respiratory symptoms such as cough or runny nose, and body aches,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical officer. “If you have any of these symptoms, we encourage you to get tested for both the flu and COVID-19.” At-home COVID-19 tests are widely available, and both flu and COVID-19 tests are available at many pharmacies, urgent care offices, and clinics. Regardless of test results, anyone who becomes sick should stay home until they have recovered. “As our partners continue to investigate this case, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development stands ready to assist if a link to sick animals is found,” said Michigan Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boling. “As part of our state's One Health approach, our agencies are committed to collaborative actions to protect both animals and public health.” Emergency department visits for influenza in Michigan Currently lowMDHHS expects influenza A H3N2v to pose a low risk to the general public. While this infection has not been linked to known contact with pigs or other animals, MDHHS reiterates the precautions the public can take to avoid potential exposure at farms, fairs and expositions. • Please refrain from eating or drinking in the barn or show ring. • Do not bring toys, pacifiers, cups, bottles, strollers or similar items into the pigs’ area. • Anyone at high risk of severe flu complications and planning to attend the fair should avoid pigs and pig farms. • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, this is how germs spread. Although most people recover from influenza, including illness caused by mutant viruses like H3N2v, these infections can cause severe illness even in healthy people. If you have respiratory symptoms, tell your doctor if you have had recent exposure to livestock and consider influenza testing. Antiviral medications used to treat seasonal influenza can also be used to treat H3N2v in children and adults. These treatments are most effective when taken early in the illness. (To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

