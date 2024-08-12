US death rate falls in 2023, COVID-19 becomes 10th leading cause of death

Recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly ReportThe researchers used the provisional mortality data to examine trends in mortality that can inform public health interventions and policies. The provisional data provide early estimates of the number of deaths before final annual data are available, but these figures are subject to revision as more information becomes available.

Their findings show that COVID-19 is now the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, with the highest death rate among African Americans or non-Hispanic black people across all causes of death.

Provisional COVID-19-related deaths† and other deaths and proportion of COVID-19-related deaths by week of death — National Vital Statistics System, United States, 2023

background

The National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) collects and publishes annual mortality statistics using data from death certificates issued in the U.S. Due to the time required for thorough research and review, the final figures for each year are usually released after 11 months.

However, provisional data such as those used in this report provide early indications of changes in mortality trends. These estimates can help track changes in mortality trends and develop public health strategies aimed at reducing deaths, especially among high-risk groups.

About the Research

The National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) regularly releases provisional mortality data, including deaths due to COVID-19. This report covers provisional data on U.S. mortality in 2023 and compares it to 2022. NCHS disaggregated the total number of deaths, including those attributable to COVID-19, by race/ethnicity, age, and sex.

The researchers followed the International Classification of Diseases to determine causes of death. They included deaths in which COVID-19 was a contributing or underlying cause in the COVID-19 count. They then ranked the most common causes of death based on these numbers, excluding deaths overseas and in U.S. territories.

Weekly deaths and mortality rates were analyzed, and mortality rates were age-adjusted and calculated for overall deaths and for specific groups. Population estimates for these calculations were obtained from the US Census Bureau.

Survey results

There have been 3,090,582 deaths in the United States in 2023, with an age-adjusted death rate of 750.4 per 100,000, a decrease of 6.1% from 2022. The highest number of deaths was during the week ending January 7, with 68,965 deaths during that period, and 65,257 deaths during the period ending December 30.

Leading Causes of Death* — National Vital Statistics System, United States, 2023

The lowest mortality rate was in the 5-14 age group (14.7 per 100,000) and the highest was in those aged 85 years and older (14,286 per 100,000). Mortality rates decreased in all age groups in 2023 compared to 2022, with no significant change among children aged 4 years and younger. Age-adjusted mortality rates were higher for men (884.2) and women (632.8), both of which were decreased from 2022.

Mortality rates vary by ethnicity and race, with multiracial people having the lowest mortality rate (352.1 per 100,000) and black people having the highest mortality rate (924.3 per 100,000). The most common causes of death were cancer, unintentional injuries, and heart disease. COVID-19, the fourth leading cause of death in 2022, will be the 10th leading cause of death in 2023, accounting for 1.6% of deaths.

In 2023, there were 76,446 deaths due to COVID-19, with a mortality rate of 18.2 per 100,000, a decrease of 68.9% from 2022. COVID-19 mortality rates declined across all age and racial/ethnic groups, with a higher mortality rate for men (22.1 per 100,000) than women (15.4 per 100,000).

Conclusion

This report outlines provisional mortality data for 2023, providing early insights into mortality trends. Such data are essential to provide timely, actionable information to guide public health policies and interventions aimed at reducing mortality, especially in populations with high mortality rates. These preliminary estimates are valuable to researchers and policymakers as they can indicate changes in mortality patterns sooner than final data.

However, these data are preliminary and subject to change. Estimates may not be representative because death certificate submissions can be delayed and vary by jurisdiction. Such delays, especially in more populous jurisdictions, may distort overall mortality rates and alter the national distribution of mortality data. Additionally, there is a risk of misclassification of racial and ethnic categories on death certificates, which may result in inaccurate mortality estimates for some groups.

These limitations emphasize the need for careful interpretation of the data and underscore the importance of final mortality figures for a more accurate and comprehensive understanding of mortality trends in the United States.