This critical funding, provided through the Type 1 Grand Challenge, a partnership with the Steve Morgan Foundation and JDRF, will accelerate the development of insulin that more closely mimics the work of a healthy pancreas, potentially improving the lives of people with diabetes. Type 1 diabetes. Development of new insulin The announcement will award more than £2.7 million to six new international research projects focused on the development of next-generation insulins (also known as novel insulins). This important research, taking place at universities in the US, Australia and China, aims to design faster, more precisely acting insulin, easing the burden of managing type 1 diabetes and reducing the risk of diabetic complications. People with type 1 diabetes cannot make their own insulin and must take synthetic insulin. Insulin To survive, we need to take insulin several times a day. Treatment of type 1 diabetesnew forms of insulin are urgently needed. Why do we need new insulin? Blood sugar levels are affected by many factors, including food intake, exercise, stress, other hormones, and even weather. This complexity is the best technology Although there is no available treatment, many people with type 1 diabetes experience wide fluctuations between hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia. The constant struggle to manage these fluctuations with existing insulin can be a huge mental burden for people with type 1 diabetes. Glucose-responsive “smart” insulin Four of the newly funded projects will enable scientists to develop and test new insulin formulations that can adapt to changing conditions. Blood glucose levelsIt is known as glucose-responsive insulin (GRI). Insulin starts to act when blood sugar levels exceed a certain level, and stops working again when blood sugar levels fall below a certain level, preventing hypoglycemia and Hypoglycemia. Ultra fast acting insulin Researchers running a fifth project are developing a new ultra-fast, short-acting insulin. Even the fastest acting insulin available takes time to start affecting blood sugar after injection, so blood sugar can rise to dangerously high levels before the insulin can act to lower it. To improve the insulin pump, we also need faster insulin, Hybrid Closed Loop TechnologyIt's a system that relies on stored insulin to respond in real time to changing blood sugar levels. Insulin and glucagon combination Her final research project will focus on designing a protein that combines insulin and another hormone, glucagon. Unlike insulin, which removes glucose from the blood, glucagon acts on the liver to release more sugar when blood sugar levels fall. Having both hormones in one insulin formulation can help prevent both hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia, helping to stabilize blood sugar levels. Dr Elizabeth Robertson, director of research at Diabetes UK, said: “This much-needed funding increase has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of type 1 diabetes. By supporting these groundbreaking research projects, we aim to develop new insulin that more closely mimics the body's natural response to changes in blood sugar levels.” “This could significantly reduce the day-to-day challenges associated with managing type 1 diabetes and improve both the physical and mental health of people living with the disease. We hope this research will lead to life-changing advances in the treatment of type 1 diabetes.” Read more about the six new projects here.

