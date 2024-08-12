Health
Legionnaires' disease cases traced to cooling tower at popular New Hampshire resort
LINCOLN, N.H. – New Hampshire health officials say five cases of Legionnaires' disease have been linked to a cooling tower at a popular resort in downtown Lincoln.
New Hampshire Legionnaires' Disease Patients
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Public Health announced Monday that the cases are linked to contaminated water droplets that were sprayed from a cooling tower behind the Riverwalk Resort.
All of the people who developed bacterial pneumonia had visited the resort in June or July.
Riverwalk's owners are working with the state to address the contamination issue, and health officials said additional test results from the cooling tower are expected to be released next week.
Because the cooling towers continue to operate while the measures are being implemented, health officials said people within a half-mile remain at risk of exposure to contaminants.
According to the Riverwalk website, the resort remains open.
What is Legionnaires' disease?
According to New Hampshire health officials, most healthy people who are exposed to Legionnaires' bacteria don't get sick. Older adults, current or former smokers, people with weakened immune systems or those with certain medical conditions are at higher risk of getting Legionnaires' disease.
“Anyone who has been near the contaminated cooling towers should be on the lookout for symptoms,” said Dr. Benjamin Chang, New Hampshire's state epidemiologist. “Anyone who develops fever or pneumonia symptoms within 14 days of being in the area should contact their health care provider and be tested for Legionnaires' infection.”
Health officials said Legionella bacteria can grow in water systems and infect people who inhale droplets from showers, hot tubs, faucets, cooling towers, mist sprayers and decorative fountains.
Legionnaires' disease outbreak Hampton Beach In 2018, 18 people became ill and one died, with the cause traced to a hot tub at the resort.
