Cancer deaths in men predicted to increase 93% by 2050, study finds





Cancer cases and deaths A new study predicts a sharp rise in suicide rates among men globally by 2050. In this studyIn a paper published Monday in the American Cancer Society's peer-reviewed journal Cancer, researchers projected an 84% increase in cancer cases and a 93% increase in cancer deaths among men worldwide between 2022 and 2050. The increase was higher among men aged 65 and over, and in countries and regions with low or medium human development index scores, which measures a country's progress in health, knowledge and living standards, according to the study. The study used data from the World Cancer Observatory to analyze more than 30 types of cancer in 185 countries and territories around the world and provide population projections. “We know from a previous study in 2020 that cancer deaths worldwide are about 43% higher in men than in women,” said CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. John LaPolk. “So in today's study, we looked at what to expect over the next 25 years, and we found that by 2050, there will be about 5 million more men dying each year than there are today.” This is not the first study to paint a less-than-optimistic picture of future cancer numbers. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization predicted that there will be more than 35 million new cases of cancer by 2050. 77% increase An estimated 20 million cases will be reported in 2022. The survey was conducted among men and women in 115 countries. The organization points to several factors behind the projected increase in cancer worldwide, including: Ageing and growing population

changes in population exposure to risk factors; Air pollution

Tobacco and alcohol use

obesity In the latest study, the authors: smoking and Alcohol intake As a modifiable risk factor that is more prevalent in men. “By far, not smoking is the most important thing people can do to reduce their risk,” LaPook said. Other factors that could explain why men have higher cancer rates than women include lower participation in cancer prevention activities and underuse of screening and treatment options, the study authors say. Improving access to cancer prevention, screening, diagnostic and treatment options may help improve cancer outcomes, especially for older men, said lead author Habtam Mery Bizayev. News Release. more



Sarah Moniuszko Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter for CBSNews.com. A former USA Today contributor where she helped launch the paper's wellness section, she now covers breaking and trending news for CBS News HealthWatch.

