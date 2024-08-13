COVID Numbers: More than half of U.S. states report 'very high' levels of COVID-19 wastewater activity, CDC says





More than half of U.S. states are reporting “very high” levels of COVID activity as the virus continues to spread and increase in many parts of the country. Latest wastewater data From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 27 states are reporting “very high” levels, and 17 states are reporting “high” levels of wastewater viral activity. The Western region continues to record the highest levels, followed by the South, Midwest and Northeast. Current levels are approaching but remain below winter levels, when the spread of respiratory illnesses tends to increase. FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the SARS-CoV-2 virus particle that causes COVID-19. Hannah A. Block and Azaibi Tamin/CDC via The Associated Press, files While wastewater data has limitations in how accurately it represents spread in communities, experts say it may be the best data available. “Wastewater is not a perfect measure, but it is becoming increasingly important in filling gaps created by a lack of comprehensive case reporting and hospitalization data,” said Dr. John Brownstein, epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital and ABC News contributor. Since the national public health emergency ended, the scope of surveillance systems in many countries has been scaled back, leaving authorities with limited resources to monitor the spread of the virus. “As traditional surveillance systems decline, wastewater analysis has emerged as one of the most reliable tools for monitoring COVID-19 activity in communities,” Brownstein added. Other limited COVID surveillance systems, such as emergency department visits and test positivity rates, are also increasing. According to CDC data:Deaths from the virus remain relatively stable, especially compared to past years. An improved COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available this fall, according to federal health officials, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recommended that vaccine manufacturers base their vaccines on the KP.2 strain, a derivative of the Omicron variant that is currently estimated to account for about 6% of cases. Genetically similar variants known as KP.3.1.1 and KP.3 now account for nearly half of presumptive cases, according to CDC data. The CDC has already recommended that everyone 6 months of age or older be vaccinated with the latest COVID vaccine this season, a recommendation that will go into effect as soon as a vaccine is available, pending FDA authorization. No expected delivery date for a COVID-19 vaccine has yet been announced, though shots would typically be available in late August or September. Vaccine manufacturers told ABC News they are ready to ship the vaccine as soon as it gets approval from the FDA.

