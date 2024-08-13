Health
Structures of cocaine and human dopamine transporters revealed, unlocking insights into addiction
A recent study published in the journal NatureResearchers have published the molecular structure of the dopamine transporter (DAT) complexed with cocaine.
Cocaine is highly addictive and, if abused, can exacerbate psychiatric disorders. Cocaine exerts its effects by binding to monoamine transporters, but inhibition of the DAT underlies its addictive and rewarding properties. Currently, there are no human DAT (hDAT) structures. However, there are known mechanisms underlying the inhibition of solute carrier 6 (SLC6) family members and Drosophila melange DAT (dDAT) provides structural information.
study: Structure of the human dopamine transporter complexed with cocaineImage credit: Naeblys / Shutterstock
These reveal a consensus structure of 12 transmembrane helices (TM1–TM12) within a pseudosymmetric fold (the LeuT fold), with the substrate-binding site located in the core. In all SLC6 family members, the central substrate-binding site is accessible from either the intracellular or extracellular membrane face, and the energy for substrate transport is provided by sodium ions (Na+) cotransport. Most of them transport chloride ions (Cl–), Cl– Whether it will be combined/transported is unknown.
chlorine– Binding to the DAT may allosterically reduce the affinity of the second sodium site (Na2), which may be required for isomerization of the transporter to an inward-facing state before substrate release and subsequent transition to an outward-facing open conformation. In the dDAT-cocaine complex, cocaine binds to the central substrate-binding site. However, dDAT has greater sequence homology to the human noradrenaline transporter (hNET) than does hDAT.
Research and Results
In this study, the researchers performed cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) reconstructions of cocaine-bound hDAT. First, they used Expi293F cells to express Twin-Strep-tagged hDAT (hDATtwin) was purified in glycodiosgenin (GDN) micelles. The tag reduced overall dopamine uptake and hDATtwin When transiently expressed in COS7 cells, expression was lower than that of wild-type hDAT.
Next, the structure of hDATtwin The structure of the cocaine-bound protein was solved at 2.66 Å resolution by cryo-electron microscopy. The protein had an open outward conformation with 12 TMs forming a LeuT fold. TMs 11 and 12 were located outside the core domain, and TM12 was bent almost halfway. Extracellular loop 4 (EL4) formed a hairpin-like structure that partially covered the exit from the central binding site (S1).
The overall structure was similar to that of the human serotonin transporter (hSERT) and dDAT facing outward. The researchers investigated whether the purification procedure affected the overall structure. They measured binding to cocaine analogues and found no difference in affinity for hDAT when expressed in COS7 cells and purified in detergent micelles.
Similarly, there was no significant difference in affinity for cocaine.twin Reconstituted into proteoliposomes containing Na+ The gradient and time-dependent dopamine uptake were measured. Specific uptake was measured and hDATtwin Even after purification, it is capable of adopting all the conformational states required for substrate transport.
Cocaine inhibited transport activity with an inhibition constant similar to that in COS7 cells. The cocaine molecule was located in the hDAT.twin The core is within interaction distance of the S1 residue. The S1 site has three subsites (A–C). The tertiary amine of the tropane ring of cocaine formed an ionic interaction with Asp79 in subsite A. In addition, cocaine bound to subsite B through the benzene ring and formed an edge-to-face π–π interaction with Tyr156.
Three water molecules formed hydrogen bonds around the benzene ring, two of which are absent in the dDAT structure. Furthermore, only the chloride and Na2 sites were occupied, while the first sodium site (Na1) either collapsed upon cocaine binding or was not established at all. The difference with hDAT is thattwin -Cocaine and porcine SERT (pSERT)- and dDAT-cocaine complexes were in the EL4 position.
In the pSERT and dDAT complexes, the loops occupied similar positions, whereas in the hDATtwin In the complex, TM1b was displaced by 3.7 A and Trp84 Cα was displaced by 2.2 A. Furthermore, a mantle of non-protein density was observed at the interface between GDN micelles and hDAT.twin-cocaine complexes have not been reported in cryo-EM reconstructions of monoamine transporters. These densities were heterogeneous and primarily present in the periphery of the hDAT.twin.
Four of these densities were comparable in size and shape. Three were located at previously reported cholesterol sites (CHOL1, CHOL2, and CHOL3), and one (CHOL4) was beneath CHOL3. The researchers fitted cholesteryl hemisuccinate molecules to CHOL2 and cholesterol molecules to the CHOL3 density. They also fitted a cholesterol model to the CHOL4 density. Molecular dynamics simulations indicated the presence of a CHOL4 analogue in hNETs.
Conclusion
Together, the researchers solved a cryo-electron microscopy structure of the hDAT-cocaine complex at 2.66 Å. The structure contains one Na+ It exists at the Na2 site and has a density equivalent to that of Cl.– “The stimulant and addictive properties of cocaine have been detected at the chloride site. Remarkably, this structure was solved without the use of molecular criteria that are often used in cryo-electron microscopy of small membrane proteins. These findings may improve our understanding of the stimulant and addictive properties of cocaine and aid in the development of medicines that target addiction.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240812/Human-dopamine-transporter-structure-with-cocaine-revealed-unlocking-addiction-insights.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Structures of cocaine and human dopamine transporters revealed, unlocking insights into addiction
- Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia
- Defense Secretary orders guided-missile submarine to Middle East
- Tennis star Gauff excited about return to Cincinnati after last year's tournament win
- High-yielding safflower variety developed by IIOR and commercialized by PM Modi
- 2024 College Football Championship Odds: Best Bets, Predictions, and Expert Picks
- Road closures for Donald Trump event
- Indonesia holds first cabinet meeting in planned new capital Nusantara
- Turkish Foreign Minister Assures Syrian Opposition There Will Be No Normalization With Assad Regime
- Bank of America no longer predicts US recession in 2024
- A game-changer for global expansion
- Map: 4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles