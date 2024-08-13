Health
Daily marijuana use may increase risk of head and neck cancer
- Cannabis use is associated with an increased risk of developing head and neck cancer, according to a new study.
- Participants were required to meet criteria for cannabis use disorder, but the study did not include specific information about cannabis consumption.
- Previous studies on the link between cannabis consumption and head and neck cancer have been inconsistent.
A comprehensive retrospective review of 20 years of medical records found that cannabis use is strongly associated with the development of head and neck cancer.
tobacco Alcohol is already well known
Like tobacco, smoking is a common method of consumption. CannabisSmoking marijuana is known to cause the following symptoms:
The new study was published Aug. 8 in the journal
“Ours is the first and largest study to show this association.” Dr. Niels KokottHead and neck surgeon Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern Californialead author of the study.
“We believe this is a starting point to truly define the risk of developing head and neck cancer from cannabis use. There is an association, but there is still work to be done to truly define what the level of risk is,” Kokotte told Healthline.
Kokot and his team have been leveraging the health records of millions of patients across 64 healthcare institutions in the United States for 20 years.
Of the patients studied, 116,076 had been diagnosed with CUD, while approximately 4 million were undiagnosed.
Patients had no history of head and neck cancer, but there were some demographic differences between patients with and without CUD.
The mean age of the CUD group was 46 years, younger than the mean age of the other groups, 60 years. Additionally, slightly fewer people diagnosed with CUD were female (44.5% vs. 54.5%).
The researchers then looked at the risk of developing all types of head and neck cancer and site-specific cancers in the two groups.
To strengthen the association, the study used multiple time frames: 1 and 5 years between cancer onset and CUD diagnosis, as well as any time between the two events.
Depending on duration, CUD patients are 3.5 to 5 times more likely to develop any form of head and neck cancer.
Laryngeal cancera type of pharyngeal cancer, had the strongest individual association with CUD, increasing risk by more than eightfold.
Oropharyngeal cancerThe risk of pharyngeal cancer, a cancer of the throat, was increased almost five-fold.
Other cancers, including oral cavity, salivary gland, and nasopharyngeal cancer, were also associated with a two- to three-fold increased risk.
Although the findings are compelling, the study has some important limitations, which Kokott acknowledges.
The hospital health records did not contain specific information about the frequency of the patients’ cannabis use, dosage, or route of administration, only that they had been diagnosed with CUD.
The authors also note that CUD is likely associated with tobacco and alcohol use, which are potential confounding factors. Although the authors attempted to control for these variables, they note that “dosage differences may remain” between those diagnosed with CUD and those not.
John B. Sunwoo, MD Seung-woo, director of head and neck cancer research at the Stanford University School of Medicine, acknowledged to Healthline that the study is powerful but has limitations.
“They tried to control for other factors by taking two different cohorts and balancing all the different potential variables, like smoking and alcohol, but alcohol use and smoking use were proportionally higher in the cannabis-using group,” Seung-woo said.
Because this study relied solely on medical records indicating that patients had CUD, no additional information was provided about cannabis use, such as frequency, potency, route of intake, etc. As a result, it was not possible to distinguish between different types of cannabis intake, such as smoking versus ingestion.
“In terms of actually looking at the method of use — whether it was edible or inhaled, amount per day or amount per week, years — there was no information like that in the databases that we looked at,” Kokotte said.
The question of whether smoking cannabis is more harmful than ingesting it remains to be answered, and there is no clear threshold for the association between frequency of cannabis use and an increased risk of head and neck cancer.
“We can't draw any conclusions about these factors,” Kokotte said, “but we'll need additional information in the next phase of research to really analyze the risk levels for different types and amounts of consumption.”
Tobacco is
People who consume alcohol and tobacco at the same time are at a significantly increased risk of developing head and neck cancer.
Meanwhile, studies investigating the link between cannabis and head and neck cancer have been described as inconsistent. Paul Armentanovice president of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML). This lack of solid evidence is acknowledged by the study authors.
for example,
“Given the historically inconsistent results and the possibility of confounding, further studies are needed before any definitive conclusions can be made,” Armentano told Healthline.
“Meanwhile, people who consume cannabis regularly, e.g. Medical marijuana “Patients may want to consider alternative methods of administration that reduce or eliminate ingestion of combustion smoke,” he noted.
Seungwoo agreed: “This study has limitations, and I think people should be aware of those limitations,” he said, “but I also think it should encourage people to investigate further, because we just don't know.”
To qualify, patients must meet two of 11 criteria, which include:
- Consume large amounts of marijuana
- Cannabis cravings
- Withdrawal symptoms when not using cannabis
- The persistent desire to lose weight ends in failure
- Continuing use despite social or interpersonal problems
- Tolerance
Frequency or amount of use is not objectively defined as part of a CUD diagnosis.
New research finds that cannabis use disorder (CUD) increases the risk of developing head and neck cancer by 3.5 to 5 times.
Certain site-specific cancers, such as laryngeal cancer, have been found to have up to an eight-fold increased risk associated with CUD.
Research to date on the association between cannabis use and these types of cancer has been inconsistent, and further studies are needed to determine whether cannabis consumption affects head and neck cancer risk in a similar way to smoking.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/heavy-cannabis-use-head-neck-cancer-risk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Daily marijuana use may increase risk of head and neck cancer
- James Anderson considers surprise return to white-ball cricket
- Independence Day 2024: When and where to watch PM Narendra Modi's speech on August 15; check live streaming details here
- 'The most progressive governor in the country': former governor of Walz
- Guildford Dragon NEWS
- London hockey organisation gets approval from commission to add livestream cameras to arenas
- Explainer: How new biofortified, climate-resilient crop varieties launched by PM Modi will help farmers
- Putin vows to 'drive out the enemy' as Ukraine pushes into Russian territory | BBC News
- Boris Johnson considered for top job at UK newspaper | Vlismaa
- PHOTOS: Richmond's first tennis development camp a huge success
- Will they arrive in time to combat the surge?
- The retired colonel has made a prediction about Putin's behavior after the invasion of Ukraine