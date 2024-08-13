



Retrospective analysis Data from hospitalized patients in the United States with infections caused by Enterobacteriaceae Pseudomonas aeruginosa Researchers reported last weekend that they found that inadequate empirical treatment (IET) and delayed use of newer antibiotics were associated with significantly worse outcomes. BMC infection. Using data from the Becton Dickinson (BD) Research Insights Database, researchers from BD and pharmaceutical company AbbVie analyzed data on hospitalized adults with facility-reported antibiotic susceptibility results from 161 U.S. facilities from 2018 to 2022. The researchers defined antibiotic therapy as any antibiotic prescribed within 48 hours prior to culture collection and until the initial susceptibility result did not cover the pathogen or the pathogen was found to be nonsusceptible. New antibiotics include ceftazidime-avibactam, ceftolozane-tazobactam, cefiderocol, meropenem-vaborbactam, eravacycline, and imipenem-cilcastatin-relebactam. Findings highlight the need for more rapid susceptibility results 229,320 enterobacteria and 36,027 Pseudomonas aeruginosa Of the susceptibility results, 1.7% and 16.8%, respectively, were carbapenem nonsusceptible (carb-NS). In patients with Enterobacterial infections, the median time to first susceptibility result was longer for carb-NS than for carbapenem-susceptible infections (64 vs. 48 hours), and IET was prescribed in 24% of hospitalized patients. In multivariate analysis, IET was associated with significantly higher mortality (odds ratio 0.0111-0.015). [OR]1.29; 95% CI [CI]1.16 to 1.43), and longer hospital stay (14.8 days vs. 13.3 days). in Pseudomonas aeruginosa Of patients, IET was prescribed to 46.1% of those admitted, and although mortality was numerically higher with IET, the difference was not statistically significant (OR, 1.17; 95% CI, 0.97 to 1.41), nor was there a difference in length of hospital stay (LOS, 12.7 days for both). The new antibiotic therapy was administered to 703 patients with Enterobacteriaceae; Pseudomonas aeruginosa Hospitalization. Delay in initiation of new antimicrobial therapy was associated with significantly higher in-hospital mortality and significantly longer post-culture LOS in both groups. “In conclusion, our study indicates that more rapid antimicrobial susceptibility results may improve the overall appropriateness of empirical therapy and promote appropriate and timely use of new antimicrobial agents,” the study authors wrote. “Given the importance of rapid diagnosis, integration of key diagnostic tests with antimicrobial stewardship programs should be considered.”

