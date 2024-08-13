Can stress change the shape of your face?

How are you sleeping at night? This is an often overlooked question, but reflecting on your recent nights can reveal a lot. Think about how you felt when you woke up recently.

If you go to bed at a reasonable time, you probably wake up feeling refreshed. But if stress or overthinking gets the better of you, you might wake up the next morning looking puffy and bloated in the mirror.

Stress doesn't just affect your mind, it also changes the shape of your face, and it's not just the stress you feel at night, but also the thoughts and worries that occupy your mind during the day that affect it.

The term “cortisol face” has gained traction on social media, with many influencers sharing how managing their stress levels has literally transformed their appearance.

What is Cortisol?

“Cortisol is a steroid hormone secreted by the adrenal glands and regulated by the pituitary gland. This hormone affects almost every aspect of bodily function and helps maintain balance in immunity, inflammation, metabolism and blood pressure,” says Dr Vibhav Dukur, Consultant, Endocrinology, Manipal Hospitals, Goa. India Today.

Moreover, Dr Rahul Chandhok, Principal Consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, says that this hormone plays a vital role in the body's stress response.

“Also known as the stress hormone, this hormone is responsible for preparing the body for the fight-or-flight response in stressful situations. It increases glucose availability, enhances brain function and inhibits non-essential functions like digestion and reproduction to prioritise immediate survival needs,” says Dr Chandhok.

What is a Moon Face?

Dr. Duccle further states that imbalances in cortisol levels can lead to muscle weakness, bruising, elevated blood pressure, diabetes, weight gain, stretch marks, bone loss, fat redistribution, and the appearance of a rounded, puffy face traditionally referred to as a “moon face.”

Explaining the function of this hormone, Dr Srinath Aswathia, Consultant Diabetologist and Endocrinologist, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bangalore, says, “The primary role of cortisol is to manage how the body responds to stress. When we face a stressful situation, the hypothalamus signals the adrenal glands to release cortisol. This hormone helps the body manage stress by increasing glucose in the bloodstream, enhancing glucose utilisation by the brain and increasing the availability of tissue-repairing substances.”

Is “cortisol face” a real thing?

“High cortisol levels in the body can lead to a redistribution of fat in the cheeks, resulting in a moon face. It can also lead to fat accumulation at the back of the neck, resulting in a “hump” and central obesity. Cushing syndrome“Dr Raina Nahar, consultant dermatologist at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, says:

Dr. Nahar believes there must be huge fluctuations in cortisol caused by everyday stress to have an effect on the appearance of the body and face.

Dermatologists say there are many other reasons for facial swelling, including fluid retention. Severe allergies can lead to angioedema, which causes severe swelling of the face, lips, eyes, and ears. Doctors add that patients with hypothyroidism and kidney disease also suffer from facial swelling. So, it's not just fat distribution that's to blame.

Dr Rahul Chandhok agrees, saying that while cortisol can affect skin health, the term “cortisol face” has been somewhat sensationalised on social media. The link between cortisol and facial changes is real, but it needs to be understood in the wider context of overall health.

The doctor adds: “Yes, fluctuations in cortisol levels can affect the appearance of your face. High cortisol levels increase oil production which makes you more susceptible to acne and also cause fluid retention which leads to puffiness, all of which can dramatically change the appearance of your face. Chronically high cortisol levels can also break down collagen in the skin, prematurely ageing it.”

Stress can make your face look puffy (Photo: Getty Images)

However, Dr Vaibhav Dukl says that cortisol is just one of many stress hormones that has been unfairly demonised with a negative connotation – in reality, it is essential for life and without it, humans would struggle to cope with any form of stress.

“It's a myth that mild, temporary increases in cortisol levels due to everyday stress cause 'cortisol face,' but long-term exposure to high cortisol levels can result in some of the symptoms of Cushing's syndrome,” the doctor says.

Track stress and change the look of your face

According to Sumalatha Vasudeva, a psychologist at Gleneagles BGS Hospital in Bengaluru, tracking and managing stress can help lower cortisol levels by reducing stress, which could improve your appearance.

Reducing stress can improve skin health, reduce acne, prevent premature aging, and give you a healthier, more youthful appearance.

Here are some things you can do to lower your stress levels:

exercise Regular physical activity helps reduce stress hormones, improves mood and stimulates the release of endorphins, which act as natural painkillers.

Regular physical activity helps reduce stress hormones, improves mood and stimulates the release of endorphins, which act as natural painkillers. Healthy eating Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains will help stabilize your blood sugar levels and improve your overall mood.

Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains will help stabilize your blood sugar levels and improve your overall mood. Mindfulness and Meditation Practices such as mindfulness meditation can help reduce stress by promoting relaxation and improving your ability to cope with stressors.

Practices such as mindfulness meditation can help reduce stress by promoting relaxation and improving your ability to cope with stressors. Adequate sleep : Ensure sufficient quantity Quality sleep It helps regulate cortisol levels and improve overall health.

: Ensure sufficient quantity Quality sleep It helps regulate cortisol levels and improve overall health. Social support: Connecting with friends and family can provide emotional support and help reduce stress.

Remove facial fat

Dr Vaibhav Dukur says that fat deposits in the face are highly resilient and the best approach is prevention.

Generally, supplements and fad diets have little effect on facial fat accumulation; the foundation of effective treatment is healthy eating habits and regular exercise to optimize weight.

Meanwhile, Dr Raina Nahar adds that facial exercises can help reduce facial fat. Facial Yoga It helps improve blood circulation, he added. Collagen also plays an important roleYou can utilize a variety of serums, creams, and collagen supplements to revitalize your skin.

Dr. Nahar also recommends consulting a specialist who can advise you on the right cosmetic procedure to get rid of stubborn facial fat.

Removing facial fat can be a tough task (Photo: Getty Images)

Diet is also important

It all depends on what you put into your body. Dr Archana Batra, a Gurugram-based nutritionist, says diet not only helps in managing stress but also helps in reducing facial puffiness and fat.

Nutrient-dense foods like green vegetables and whole grains can help stabilize blood sugar and improve your mood, while omega-3 fatty acids found in flax seeds and fish can lower cortisol levels, while reducing sodium intake can prevent water retention and reduce puffiness. Anti-inflammatory foods can also help with facial puffiness.

Once you've dealt with the swelling in your face, try these dietary changes:

Reduce your sodium intake : Too much salt can cause fluid retention and puffiness in the face, so avoid foods high in salt, such as processed foods, canned soups, and fast food.

: Too much salt can cause fluid retention and puffiness in the face, so avoid foods high in salt, such as processed foods, canned soups, and fast food. Stay hydrated : Drinking plenty of water flushes out excess salt and reduces water retention.

: Drinking plenty of water flushes out excess salt and reduces water retention. Anti-inflammatory foods Eat anti-inflammatory foods such as berries, leafy greens, turmeric, ginger, and fatty fish like salmon.

Eat anti-inflammatory foods such as berries, leafy greens, turmeric, ginger, and fatty fish like salmon. Avoiding allergens If you have a food allergy or intolerance, consuming those foods may cause swelling. Common allergens include dairy, gluten, and nuts.

If you have a food allergy or intolerance, consuming those foods may cause swelling. Common allergens include dairy, gluten, and nuts. Limit alcohol and caffeine Both of these can lead to dehydration, which causes fluid to build up in the body and lead to swelling.

Both of these can lead to dehydration, which causes fluid to build up in the body and lead to swelling. Increase your potassium intake Potassium helps balance sodium levels in the body. Foods rich in potassium include bananas, sweet potatoes, and spinach.

Potassium helps balance sodium levels in the body. Foods rich in potassium include bananas, sweet potatoes, and spinach. Balanced diet : Focus on a balanced diet with enough protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates. Avoid refined carbohydrates and sugars that contribute to fat gain.

: Focus on a balanced diet with enough protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates. Avoid refined carbohydrates and sugars that contribute to fat gain. Calorie Deficiency : To lose fat, including facial fat, you need to create a calorie deficit by taking in fewer calories than you burn.

: To lose fat, including facial fat, you need to create a calorie deficit by taking in fewer calories than you burn. Reduce your sugar intake: Excess sugar Avoid sugary drinks, candy, and baked goods, as these can lead to fat storage.