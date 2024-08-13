Health
Can stress change the shape of your face?
How are you sleeping at night? This is an often overlooked question, but reflecting on your recent nights can reveal a lot. Think about how you felt when you woke up recently.
If you go to bed at a reasonable time, you probably wake up feeling refreshed. But if stress or overthinking gets the better of you, you might wake up the next morning looking puffy and bloated in the mirror.
Stress doesn't just affect your mind, it also changes the shape of your face, and it's not just the stress you feel at night, but also the thoughts and worries that occupy your mind during the day that affect it.
The term “cortisol face” has gained traction on social media, with many influencers sharing how managing their stress levels has literally transformed their appearance.
What is Cortisol?
“Cortisol is a steroid hormone secreted by the adrenal glands and regulated by the pituitary gland. This hormone affects almost every aspect of bodily function and helps maintain balance in immunity, inflammation, metabolism and blood pressure,” says Dr Vibhav Dukur, Consultant, Endocrinology, Manipal Hospitals, Goa. India Today.
Moreover, Dr Rahul Chandhok, Principal Consultant, Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, says that this hormone plays a vital role in the body's stress response.
“Also known as the stress hormone, this hormone is responsible for preparing the body for the fight-or-flight response in stressful situations. It increases glucose availability, enhances brain function and inhibits non-essential functions like digestion and reproduction to prioritise immediate survival needs,” says Dr Chandhok.
What is a Moon Face?
Dr. Duccle further states that imbalances in cortisol levels can lead to muscle weakness, bruising, elevated blood pressure, diabetes, weight gain, stretch marks, bone loss, fat redistribution, and the appearance of a rounded, puffy face traditionally referred to as a “moon face.”
Explaining the function of this hormone, Dr Srinath Aswathia, Consultant Diabetologist and Endocrinologist, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bangalore, says, “The primary role of cortisol is to manage how the body responds to stress. When we face a stressful situation, the hypothalamus signals the adrenal glands to release cortisol. This hormone helps the body manage stress by increasing glucose in the bloodstream, enhancing glucose utilisation by the brain and increasing the availability of tissue-repairing substances.”
Is “cortisol face” a real thing?
“High cortisol levels in the body can lead to a redistribution of fat in the cheeks, resulting in a moon face. It can also lead to fat accumulation at the back of the neck, resulting in a “hump” and central obesity. Cushing syndrome“Dr Raina Nahar, consultant dermatologist at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, says:
Dr. Nahar believes there must be huge fluctuations in cortisol caused by everyday stress to have an effect on the appearance of the body and face.
Dermatologists say there are many other reasons for facial swelling, including fluid retention. Severe allergies can lead to angioedema, which causes severe swelling of the face, lips, eyes, and ears. Doctors add that patients with hypothyroidism and kidney disease also suffer from facial swelling. So, it's not just fat distribution that's to blame.
Dr Rahul Chandhok agrees, saying that while cortisol can affect skin health, the term “cortisol face” has been somewhat sensationalised on social media. The link between cortisol and facial changes is real, but it needs to be understood in the wider context of overall health.
The doctor adds: “Yes, fluctuations in cortisol levels can affect the appearance of your face. High cortisol levels increase oil production which makes you more susceptible to acne and also cause fluid retention which leads to puffiness, all of which can dramatically change the appearance of your face. Chronically high cortisol levels can also break down collagen in the skin, prematurely ageing it.”
However, Dr Vaibhav Dukl says that cortisol is just one of many stress hormones that has been unfairly demonised with a negative connotation – in reality, it is essential for life and without it, humans would struggle to cope with any form of stress.
“It's a myth that mild, temporary increases in cortisol levels due to everyday stress cause 'cortisol face,' but long-term exposure to high cortisol levels can result in some of the symptoms of Cushing's syndrome,” the doctor says.
Track stress and change the look of your face
According to Sumalatha Vasudeva, a psychologist at Gleneagles BGS Hospital in Bengaluru, tracking and managing stress can help lower cortisol levels by reducing stress, which could improve your appearance.
Reducing stress can improve skin health, reduce acne, prevent premature aging, and give you a healthier, more youthful appearance.
Here are some things you can do to lower your stress levels:
- exerciseRegular physical activity helps reduce stress hormones, improves mood and stimulates the release of endorphins, which act as natural painkillers.
- Healthy eatingEating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains will help stabilize your blood sugar levels and improve your overall mood.
- Mindfulness and MeditationPractices such as mindfulness meditation can help reduce stress by promoting relaxation and improving your ability to cope with stressors.
- Adequate sleep: Ensure sufficient quantity Quality sleep It helps regulate cortisol levels and improve overall health.
- Social support: Connecting with friends and family can provide emotional support and help reduce stress.
Remove facial fat
Dr Vaibhav Dukur says that fat deposits in the face are highly resilient and the best approach is prevention.
Generally, supplements and fad diets have little effect on facial fat accumulation; the foundation of effective treatment is healthy eating habits and regular exercise to optimize weight.
Meanwhile, Dr Raina Nahar adds that facial exercises can help reduce facial fat. Facial Yoga It helps improve blood circulation, he added. Collagen also plays an important roleYou can utilize a variety of serums, creams, and collagen supplements to revitalize your skin.
Dr. Nahar also recommends consulting a specialist who can advise you on the right cosmetic procedure to get rid of stubborn facial fat.
Diet is also important
It all depends on what you put into your body. Dr Archana Batra, a Gurugram-based nutritionist, says diet not only helps in managing stress but also helps in reducing facial puffiness and fat.
Nutrient-dense foods like green vegetables and whole grains can help stabilize blood sugar and improve your mood, while omega-3 fatty acids found in flax seeds and fish can lower cortisol levels, while reducing sodium intake can prevent water retention and reduce puffiness. Anti-inflammatory foods can also help with facial puffiness.
Once you've dealt with the swelling in your face, try these dietary changes:
- Reduce your sodium intake: Too much salt can cause fluid retention and puffiness in the face, so avoid foods high in salt, such as processed foods, canned soups, and fast food.
- Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water flushes out excess salt and reduces water retention.
- Anti-inflammatory foodsEat anti-inflammatory foods such as berries, leafy greens, turmeric, ginger, and fatty fish like salmon.
- Avoiding allergensIf you have a food allergy or intolerance, consuming those foods may cause swelling. Common allergens include dairy, gluten, and nuts.
- Limit alcohol and caffeineBoth of these can lead to dehydration, which causes fluid to build up in the body and lead to swelling.
- Increase your potassium intakePotassium helps balance sodium levels in the body. Foods rich in potassium include bananas, sweet potatoes, and spinach.
- Balanced diet: Focus on a balanced diet with enough protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates. Avoid refined carbohydrates and sugars that contribute to fat gain.
- Calorie Deficiency: To lose fat, including facial fat, you need to create a calorie deficit by taking in fewer calories than you burn.
- Reduce your sugar intake: Excess sugar Avoid sugary drinks, candy, and baked goods, as these can lead to fat storage.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/lifestyle/wellness/story/is-stress-making-your-face-look-fat-2580958-2024-08-13
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can stress change the shape of your face?
- Modi's special guests at Red Fort include farmers, women, Olympic contingent
- Google's AI robot shows off impressive table tennis skills against human players. Watch | Trending
- Tom Daley crying as he announces his retirement
- Pennsylvania girls celebrate grand reopening of their hockey rink after leading renovation
- Keilar has a message for Vance or Walz's military records
- Pegula defeats Anisimova to successfully defend Canadian women's tennis title
- Hundreds arrested for the riots in some parts of the United Kingdom BBC News
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to visit Chandigarh in September for key inaugurations | Chandigarh News
- Erdogan is said to have divine attributes: Absolute power corrupts absolutely – Panorama
- Michigan State football on track after first practice game
- Isaac Hayes' family threatens to sue Trump over use of his song at rallies