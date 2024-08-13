New study predicts cancer deaths in men to increase 93% by 2050





A new study predicts that cancer cases and deaths among men will soar by 2050. Most of this increase will be in men over the age of 65, researchers note. Globally, cancer is Heart disease deathsBut new research predicts it will become the leading cause of death by the end of the century. Cancer not only puts a strain on healthcare systems, but it also has a large economic burden, with estimated cumulative costs of $25.2 trillion between 2020 and 2050. In the new study, Published in Cancer JournalThe study was conducted by Australian researchers to analyse data from 2022 to predict future trends across 30 types of cancer across 185 countries and territories. The study predicts that the number of men with cancer will increase from 10.3 million in 2022 to 19 million by 2050, an increase of 84%. Cancer deaths are expected to nearly double, The population is expected to grow from 5.4 million in 2022 to 10.5 million in 2050, an increase of 93%. For men aged 65 and over, the increase in cancer deaths is predicted to be even steeper, at 117 percent. The study also finds that countries with lower income levels and shorter life expectancies are likely to see the greatest increases in cancer deaths among men. Cancer deaths are expected to double from 5.4 million in 2022 to 10.5 million in 2050, a 93% increase. (Photo: Getty Images) Specifically, the number of cancer cases and deaths in Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean region are projected to increase 2.5-fold between 2022 and 2050. In contrast, Europe is expected to experience a more modest increase, with an increase of around 50%. The man is currently High risk of dying from cancer This is mainly because men are more likely than women to smoke, drink alcohol, and be exposed to carcinogens in the workplace. Another reason is that men are less likely to participate in cancer screening programs. Lung cancer is The main causes of cancer and cancer deaths Suicide among men in 2022 is projected to remain the biggest threat in 2050. The cancer predicted to increase most among men is mesothelioma, a tumor of the tissue lining the lungs, stomach, heart and other organs. Prostate cancer deaths. The researchers stressed the need to strengthen health systems to curb this predicted rise. “Strengthening health infrastructure, improving the quality and access of the workforce, fostering national and international collaboration, and promoting universal health coverage will be crucial to reducing cancer disparities and ensuring cancer equity among men worldwide,” the researchers wrote. Publisher: Daphne Clarence Release date: August 13, 2024

