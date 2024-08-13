New variants trigger public health emergency on continent





Monkeypox, a highly contagious disease formerly known as monkeypox, has been declared a public health emergency by the continent's top health agency. Scientists at the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) say they are alarmed by the rapid spread of the new MPOX strain. Since the beginning of the year, the Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded more than 13,700 cases and 450 deaths. The virus, which can cause systemic illness, has also spread to other African countries, including Burundi, the Central African Republic (CAR), Kenya and Rwanda.

Declaring a public health emergency could help governments coordinate their response and increase the flow of medical supplies and aid to affected areas. Health authorities outside Africa will also be monitoring the situation to assess the risk of further spread. Mpox is transmitted from animals to humans and between humans through close contact with an infected person (such as through sex, skin-to-skin contact, talking or breathing in close proximity to another person). It can cause symptoms like fever, muscle pain, and generalized lesions. If left untreated, MPOX can be fatal. The virus is known to exist in two main strains: a milder strain caused a global pandemic that affected Europe, Australia, the United States and many other countries in 2022 and spreads mainly through sexual contact. The second most deadly strain is widespread in Central Africa and is responsible for a new variant recently discovered in the Democratic Republic of Congo. There are three types of vaccines, but they are usually only given to people who are at risk or have had close contact with an infected person.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0e84jw9qdjo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos