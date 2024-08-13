A new type of degenerative brain disease that underlies dementia is extremely common among older adults.





A new type of degenerative brain disease, limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE), was recognized only about 10 years ago and is still little known. In this disease, the TDP-43 protein accumulates specifically in limbic regions, which are also affected in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. Thus, symptoms of LATE resemble those of early Alzheimer's disease, but are usually slower to develop and less severe.

Researchers from the University of Helsinki conducted the first study to investigate the prevalence of LATE in a population-based Finnish autopsy dataset of 300 Finns aged 85 years or older. We found that LATE is very common. At least one in two people over the age of 85 have changes associated with the disease. “Most patients also had other concurrent brain changes associated with degenerative brain diseases such as Alzheimer's,” says Liisa Milikangas, an associate professor at the University of Helsinki. Strong association with dementia This study revealed that LATE is strongly associated with dementia. “Our results suggest that LATE, alongside Alzheimer's disease, is one of the most powerful determinants of dementia in older adults,” says Millikangas. The association between LATE and dementia was independent of other brain changes observed in the study participants. As the population ages, the number of people with dementia increases Previous studies have shown that LATE is especially prevalent in people over the age of 80. It is estimated that around 65,000 Finns aged 85 and over currently suffer from dementia (in Finnish). “LATE probably affects tens of thousands of people in Finland,” Milikangas noted. As the proportion of very old people in the Finnish population (and the world as a whole) is the largest ever growing, Milikangas believes the number of LATE patients will increase. “This disorder is a major concern for the public health system,” she said. The study was published in the journal brain.

