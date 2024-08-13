Group of rabies-infected puppies euthanized at adoption event





SHERIDAN, Colo. (KMGH) – A group of puppies adopted from a Colorado rescue group had to be euthanized after one tested positive for rabies. While the state's health department said it was following national guidelines, the news has caused great distress to families. Moms and Mutts Colorado holds adoption events every Saturday, and on July 20th, one of the puppies there was found to be infected with rabies. Jessica Eden and Keith Brueck adopted one of the puppies. “I already knew which dog I wanted. I had come to an adoption event and saw him there and thought, 'Oh my god, I'm in love with this dog,'” she said. Eden and Brueck said they later learned the puppy had rabies. “The next day, I got a voicemail from MAMCO while I was at work saying, 'We're so sorry, we've just been notified that the state has decided that all of the puppies need to be euthanized immediately. We're coming to confiscate your puppies,'” Eden said. “Within 15 minutes, he got home and there was a knock on the door. It was a very hectic event.” They tried to fight it but eventually had to euthanize the dog. Shelter manager Aaron Jones said one of the puppies was returned to its adoptive family and then began showing symptoms. “It took me a full nine days because I didn't develop symptoms until much later,” she said. Jones said safety precautions are in place to prevent cross-contamination. “The fact that the puppies are on a tarp means they are not fully vaccinated, so foster parents will need to put on a gown and gloves before handling the puppies,” she said. But the state said national guidelines recommended that all of the litter's puppies should be euthanized because strict quarantine would be unfeasible. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said it's a tragic situation. “We know that these puppies were in very close contact over a long period of time and we know that the puppy that tested positive likely spread the virus to those same puppies, and that's the really tragic part of this case,” she said. Medical experts explain that rabies is different from other viruses in that it has a long incubation period, meaning it can take weeks or months or longer for symptoms to appear after initial infection. Copyright 2024 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsfa.com/2024/08/13/litter-puppies-euthanized-after-rabies-exposure-adoption-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos