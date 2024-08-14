Stanford University School of Medicine researchers discover massive changes in biomolecules occur in people in their 40s and 60s | News Center





In the new study, researchers analyzed participants who donated blood and other biological samples every few months over several years, and the scientists tracked changes in different types of molecules in these samples, including RNA, proteins, and metabolites, as well as in the participants' microbiomes. In total, the researchers collected about 250 billion different data points, tracking age-related changes in more than 135,000 different molecules and microbes. The researchers found that thousands of molecules and microbes changed in abundance, either increasing or decreasing. About 81% of the molecules studied showed nonlinear variations in abundance, meaning they changed more at certain ages than at others. By looking for populations of molecules with the largest changes in abundance, they found that these changes occurred most frequently at two times: in the mid-40s and early 60s. While many studies have focused on how different molecules increase or decrease with age and how biological age differs from chronological age, few have looked at the rate of biological aging. That so many dramatic changes occur in the early 60s is perhaps not surprising, Snyder says, because many age-related disease risks and other age-related phenomena are known to increase at that point in life. The big changes that occurred in the mid-40s came as a bit of a surprise to the scientists. They initially assumed that the big changes in the women in their study were due to menopause or the perimenopause period, which accounted for the skewness across the group. But when they separated the study group by gender, they found that changes were also occurring in men in their mid-40s. “This suggests that while menopause or perimenopause may contribute to the changes seen in women in their mid-40s, there are likely other, more important factors influencing these changes in both men and women. Identifying and studying these factors should be a priority for future research,” Shen said. Changes can affect health and disease risk Those in their 40s showed significant changes in a number of molecules related to alcohol, caffeine, lipid metabolism, cardiovascular disease, and skin and muscle. Those in their 60s showed changes related to carbohydrate and caffeine metabolism, immune regulation, kidney function, cardiovascular disease, and skin and muscle. Snyder said some of these changes may not be due to biological factors, but rather to lifestyle and behavioral factors that are more concentrated in these age groups. For example, dysfunction in alcohol metabolism could be due to increased alcohol consumption in people in their mid-40s, which is often a stressful time in life. The team plans to investigate what contributes to these clusters of changes. But whatever the cause, the presence of these clusters indicates that people need to pay more attention to their health, especially those in their 40s and 60s. That might mean increasing exercise at both ages to protect the heart and maintain muscle mass, and reducing alcohol intake in people in their 40s, when their ability to metabolize alcohol declines. “I'm a big believer in trying to make lifestyle adjustments while you're healthy,” Snyder said. This research was funded by the National Institutes of Health (grants U54DK102556, R01 DK110186-03, R01HG008164, NIH S10OD020141, UL1 TR001085, P30DK116074) and the Stanford Data Science Initiative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2024/08/massive-biomolecular-shifts-occur-in-our-40s-and-60s–stanford-m.html

