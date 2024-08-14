The number of cancer patients in the younger generation is on the rise





ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – According to a study published in BMI Oncology, new cancer cases among young people worldwide increased by approximately 79 percent between 1990 and 2019. So why are so many young people affected? Kevin Hayes was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 28. Sonia Richard received the same news at age 30. “I thought I had cancer and I was going to die,” Sonia says. Why did the researchers Cancer incidence is increasing …But there are some theories. “Some think it has to do with elements of the Western lifestyle,” says Patrick Boland, MD, a medical oncologist at Rutgers Cancer Institute in New Jersey. Some experts say the rise in obesity among young people could be to blame, as well as increased consumption of ultra-processed foods and a sedentary lifestyle. Recent studies suggest that this increase may be related to another factor: the fact that many younger people age biologically faster than older generations. Their cells age faster, which increases their risk of developing certain cancers, including lung, stomach, intestinal and uterine cancers. Kevin didn't hear the rest of the doctor's words when he heard them tell him: “We have a tumor. You have cancer.” The good news is Lifestyle interventions Good quality sleep, exercise, and proper nutrition may help delay premature aging and the risk of developing cancer. The researchers found that people born after 1965: Accelerated aging The researchers took blood samples and analyzed them for nine specific markers to determine participants' biological age. Knowing biological age could provide new ways to identify people at risk of developing cancer at a younger age. Screening and prevention strategies could then be tailored, the researchers say. Contributors to this news report include producer Julie Marks and editor Chuck Bennetham. Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kplctv.com/2024/08/14/health-headlines-cancer-cases-younger-generations-rise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos