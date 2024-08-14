Gaza remains at 'high risk' of poliovirus spread, UN aid team warns – Occupied Palestinian Territories





The risk of a polio outbreak in the Gaza Strip remains high unless an urgent and comprehensive response is made to the serious health threat, UN humanitarian experts said on Wednesday. “At least twice [orally delivered polio vaccine] You need to stop sending it.” World Health Organization (Who) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) was explained in the update. The development came after the Global Polio Laboratory Network (GPLN) on July 16 identified vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 in sewage samples taken on June 23 in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah. Search for the cause of paralysis Three cases of paralysis were reported by Gaza health authorities in late July and samples were sent to Jordan for testing. According to the WHO, acute flaccid paralysis can have many causes, including the poliovirus.The report stressed that results for cases from North Gaza, Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis have not yet been made public. The UN health agency previously said that polio vaccination rates in Gaza were very high before the war, but months of fighting created a “perfect environment” for a weakened polio vaccine to mutate into a more potent version, paralyzing people who had no immunity to it. WHO and UNICEF also expressed concern about delays to deliveries of polio vaccines and critical cold chain equipment amid continued heavy fighting and insecurity in the Gaza Strip, and at a time when regional tensions related to the Gaza war pose the threat of further violence. A plea to aid workers Humanitarian pause “necessary to vaccinate children to reduce risk of infection”The UN agency made the assertion after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus approved the provision of 1.23 million doses of the new oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) for use in Gaza to vaccinate more than 640,500 children under the age of 10. For a mass vaccination campaign to work, “safe and sustained access and protection of health workers is necessary,” the UN agency argued. Of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip, only 16 are “partially functional.”. Of 107 primary health facilities, only 48 remain operational. “Impact on health systems, insecurity, difficulties in access, population displacement and shortages of medical supplies have led to declining immunization coverage,” the agency said in an update. “Combined with deteriorating water quality and destroyed sanitation facilities, this has increased the risk of vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio and other epidemics.” Routine polio vaccination coverage in Gaza fell from 99% in 2022 to below 90% in the first quarter of 2024, according to WHO and UNICEF.

