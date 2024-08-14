Dementia may be preventable: Here's how





Hello, this is Dr. Joan Munson, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital, and I want to tell you about a provocative, paradigm-shifting new report on dementia prevention. The new study of Lancet By Lancet The Dementia Commission estimates that approximately 50% of dementia cases worldwide could be prevented or delayed by improving 14 modifiable risk factors. This is a paradigm shift, because dementia is often thought of as an inevitable consequence of aging, with a large genetic component. But this study suggests that modifying these risk factors can benefit everyone, regardless of genetic risk, and that taking a life course approach is important. It's never too early or too late to start modifying these factors. We have long known that many chronic diseases are extremely easy to prevent and treat. Coronary artery diseaseand even an increased risk of certain cancers. Modifiable risk factors include smoking, diet, physical activity, and maintaining a healthy weight. This study suggests that many of the same risk factors and more are associated with a reduced risk of dementia. Let's look at the risk factors, many of which are behavioral. These risk factors include lifestyle factors such as lack of exercise, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption. obesityCVD or vascular specific risk factors include not only behavioral factors; High blood pressureexpensive LDL cholesteroldiabetes. Risk factors specific to cognitive engagement include social isolation, a major risk factor for dementia, and untreated hearing or vision impairment (which exacerbate social isolation and depression), and lower educational attainment, which may be associated with reduced cognitive engagement. Traumatic brain injuries from accidents or contact sports without head protection are also listed as risk factors, as well as environmental risk factors such as air pollution and poor air quality. Two of these risk factors are: Previous report from 2020: Elevated LDL cholesterol and vision loss can be difficult to treat, but both are treatable. Overall, these findings suggest that there is much that can be done to lower the risk of dementia, but a comprehensive approach is needed that involves not only individual behavior change but also health system engagement for screening, improved access, and public policies to reduce air pollution. Some of these risk factors are particularly prevalent among women, such as social isolation: In the United States, nearly two in three people with dementia are women. So informing patients about these risk factors and what they can do in terms of behavior modification, increased testing, and treating these conditions can go a long way in reducing their dementia risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/dementia-deemed-highly-preventable-heres-how-2024a1000et7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos