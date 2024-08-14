What you need to know about recent global measles outbreaks and transmission

Despite having a safe and effective vaccine against measles for over 60 years, recent outbreaks have become frighteningly frequent. Since 2019, 103 The infection is spreading in various countries.

These outbreaks are especially common in areas with low vaccination rates, but measles is highly contagious and can occur almost anywhere it's spread. (That said, if you and your family have received two doses of the measles vaccine at some point — now standard vaccination protocol in 190 countries — your chances of catching or spreading the virus are extremely low.)

That's why it's so crucial that every child has the vaccines they need, and we work with international partners, including Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, governments and other partners to strengthen measles responses and wider immunization systems around the world.

Here's what you need to know about the recent measles outbreak.

Measles is more contagious than any other disease, but the measles vaccine provides excellent protection.

Measles remains a global health problem. Very The measles virus is highly contagious and is the most infectious disease known to science. It spreads through aerosol droplets that can remain in the air for hours. It is estimated that up to 90% of unvaccinated people will become infected This means that people who are not vaccinated against measles, even in places where the disease is considered rare, can easily contract measles and spread it to others who are not taking similar precautions.

According to a recent WHO study, nearly 94 million lives Many lives have been saved by the measles vaccine over the past 50 years.











For example, in the United States Domestic measles infection was eradicated in 2000.the country has already 12 outbreaks and over 200 cases This year, measles has been spread by people who inadvertently brought it back from travel to areas where it remains endemic. Of the cases in the United States, 83% have been in people who had never been vaccinated against measles.

The measles vaccine is highly effective. A recent World Health Organization (WHO) study evaluating the impact of vaccination found that Measles vaccine has saved approximately 94 million lives This represents more than 60% of the total lives saved by vaccines since 1974, making the measles vaccine by far the most powerful tool in the immunization arsenal.

Measles outbreaks are often a symptom of other serious local health problems.

Measles outbreaks are often a harbinger of other serious health problems for young children in a community. In other words, if children have measles, they are also more likely to miss out on other important vaccines and nutritional interventions. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: Recently it“Measles outbreaks are like the canaries in the coal mine, exposing and exploiting gaps in vaccination, hitting the most vulnerable first.”

Further complicating the issue is the spread of infectious diseases. Measles-associated immune amnesiaThis effectively resets all of the body's other immunity, both from the vaccine and from natural infection, meaning that infected children who don't die from measles are now at higher risk of catching other life-threatening diseases, even ones they should already be protected against.

Progress against measles has been reversed in recent years

in front The first measles vaccine was introduced in 1963.In the 2000s, the measles virus caused roughly 30 million infections and 2 million deaths annually. However, numbers have fallen dramatically around the world as a two-dose vaccine became part of standard immunization protocols in countries. These scaled-up vaccination efforts, led by organizations like Gavi, have led to an estimated 83% decline in measles deaths between 2000 and 2021, from 736,000 to 128,000 annually.

Unfortunately, the number of children receiving routine measles vaccinations began to stagnate around 2010. In 2019, measles cases surged worldwide, The US is seeing its biggest outbreak in 25 years In several countries, including Albania, Greece and the UK Losing measles-free statusCOVID-19 has further delayed measles vaccination efforts. Measles vaccination rates reach lowest level worldwide since 2008Then, in 2022, the number of measles deaths increased sharply.

Together, we can ensure every child has access to life-saving measles vaccines

According to the WHO, by 2023 83% of children worldwide received the first dose of measles vaccine Only 74 per cent of children have been vaccinated through routine health services, well below the estimated coverage levels needed to build herd immunity to protect everyone, meaning that 35 million children around the world remain at unnecessary risk.

In response, the Foundation is working with governments around the world, WHO, UNICEF, Gavi and other partners in the Measles and Rubella Partnership to strengthen routine immunization systems around the world to ensure that every child receives the life-saving measles vaccine.

This includes supporting efforts to develop and deploy new technologies and policies that can facilitate distribution of measles vaccines and rapidly diagnose measles if an outbreak occurs. For example, we and our partners are working on solutions to ensure that:

All health facilities have functional cold chain facilities to preserve the potency of vaccines

Geospatial mapping tools are being deployed to help get vaccines to all those who need them.

Global, regional and national policies to support effective immunization systems

We have proven solutions to stop measles – now we must make sure every child can benefit from them.