New brain-computer interface helps ALS patients talk again

A new brain-computer interface (BCI) developed at UC Davis Health converts brain signals into speech with up to 97% accuracy, making it the most accurate system of its kind.

The researchers implanted sensors in the brain of a man with a severe speech disorder. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)The man was able to deliver his intended speech within minutes of activating the system.

Research on this piece Published today Published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Nicholas Card, a postdoctoral researcher and lead author on the study, prepares the BCI system.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, affects the nerve cells that control movement throughout the body. The disease causes a gradual loss of the ability to stand, walk and use your hands. It can also cause a loss of control over the muscles used in speech, making it impossible to speak intelligibly.

The new technology is being developed to restore the ability to communicate to people who are unable to speak due to neurological diseases such as paralysis or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The technology interprets brain signals when a user tries to speak and converts them into text so that a computer can “speak” audibly.

“Our BCI technology helped a paralyzed man communicate with friends, family and caregivers,” said the neurosurgeon from the University of California, Davis. David Brandman“Our paper demonstrates the most accurate vocal neuroprosthetic device reported to date.”

Brandman is co-principal investigator and co-senior author of the study. He is an assistant professor at the University of California, Davis. Neurosurgery Co-Director University of California, Davis Neuroprosthetics Lab.

New BCI breaks down communication barriers

When someone tries to speak, the new BCI device converts their brain activity into text on a computer screen, which then reads the text aloud.

To develop the system, the team recruited Casey Harrell, a 45-year-old man with ALS. BrainGate Clinical TrialsWhen Harrell enrolled, he had weakness in his arms and legs.QuadriplegiaHis speech was very difficult to understand.Speech disorder) and had to get someone else to help translate.

In July 2023, Brandman was implanted with a research BCI device: He placed four microelectrode arrays in the left precentral gyrus, a region of the brain responsible for coordinating speech. The arrays are designed to record brain activity from 256 cortical electrodes.

“We are actually detecting their attempts to speak by moving their muscles,” the neuroscientist explained. Sergei StaviskyStavisky said, NeurosurgeryHe is the co-director of University of California, Davis Neuroprosthetics Lab “We're recording from the part of the brain that's trying to send commands to the muscles, and then we basically listen to that and get patterns of brain activity,” said the study's co-lead author. phoneme — like syllables or units of speech — and the words they are trying to say.”

Casey Harrell and his personal assistant Emma Alaimo, along with UC Davis neuroscientist Sergei Stavisky

Faster training, better results

Despite recent advances in BCI technology, efforts to enable communication have been slow and error-prone because of the huge amounts of time and data required to run machine learning programs to interpret brain signals.

“Previous speech BCI systems frequently produced word errors, which made it difficult for users to be consistently understood, creating a barrier to communication,” explains Brandman. “Our goal was to develop a system that would understand you whenever you wanted to speak.”

Harrell used the system in both prompted and spontaneous conversations, and in both cases the speech decoding was done in real time, with the system continually updated to keep it working accurately.

The decoded words were displayed on a screen, and to his surprise, they were read out loud in a voice that sounded just like Harrell's pre-ALS voice, created using software trained on samples of Harrell's pre-ALS speech.

Watch the video A new brain-computer interface (BCI) developed at UC Davis Health converts brain signals into speech with up to 97% accuracy, making it the most accurate system of its kind.

In the first speech data training session, the system took 30 minutes to achieve 99.6% word accuracy with a vocabulary of 50 words.

“The first time our son tried it, he cried tears of joy because the words he was trying to say appeared on the screen, and so did we all,” Stavisky says.

In the second session, the potential vocabulary was increased to 125,000 words. With just 1.4 hours of additional training data, the BCI achieved 90.2% word accuracy with a significantly expanded vocabulary. After continuing to collect data, the BCI maintained 97.5% accuracy.

The first time he tried the system, my son cried tears of joy because the words he was trying to say appeared on the screen. And so did we all.” —Neuroscientist Sergei Stavisky

“Right now, we can accurately decipher what Casey is trying to say about 97% of the time, which is better than commercially available smartphone applications that attempt to interpret the human voice,” Brandman said. “This technology is transformative in that it gives hope to people who want to speak but can't. We hope that technology like this voice BCI will help future patients speak to their family and friends.”

The study reports on 84 data collection sessions over 32 weeks. In total, Harrell used the self-paced speech BCI for over 248 hours to communicate in person and via video chat.

This technology is transformative because it gives hope to people who want to speak but can't.” —Neurosurgeon David Brandman

“Not being able to communicate is very frustrating and demotivating. It makes you feel like you're trapped,” Harrell said. “Something like this technology can help people get back into their lives and into society.”

“It has been extremely rewarding to see Casey regain her ability to speak to her family and friends through this technology,” said the study's lead author. Nicholas CardCard is a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of California, Davis.

“Not being able to communicate is very frustrating and demotivating. It makes you feel trapped. Something like this technology can help people get back into life and into society.” —Casey Harrell, ALS patient and participant in the BrainGate2 BCI trial

“Casey and the other BrainGate participants are truly incredible and deserve so much credit for taking part in this early clinical trial – they've done so not for any personal gain, but to help develop a system that will restore communication and motor skills to other people with paralysis,” said co-author Casey, a sponsor and investigator of the BrainGate trial. Lee HochbergHochberg is a neurologist and neuroscientist with appointments at Massachusetts General Hospital, Brown University and the VA Providence Healthcare System.

Brandman is the site principal investigator for the BrainGate2 clinical trial. The trial is currently recruiting participants. To learn more about the study, please visit Brain Gate Or contact email address .

A full list of co-authors and funders is available In the article.

Note: Research Device. Limited by Federal law for research use only.

Further reading