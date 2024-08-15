WHO declares Mpox a global health emergency





The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the MPOX outbreak in parts of Africa a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Formerly known as monkeypox, this highly contagious disease killed at least 450 people during its first outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The disease has now spread to parts of Central and East Africa, and scientists are concerned about the speed at which new variants of the disease are spreading and how deadly they are. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the possibility of further spread of the virus within and beyond Africa was “deeply worrying”.

“A coordinated international response is essential to contain this epidemic and save lives,” he said. Mpox is transmitted through close contact, including sex, skin-to-skin contact, and being in close proximity to or breathing with another person. It causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions and can be fatal, with four in 100 cases resulting in death.

There are two main types of mpox: Clade 1 and Clade 2. The previous MPOX public health emergency, declared in 2022, was caused by the relatively mild lineage 2. However, this time there is a surge in the much more deadly lineage 1, which killed up to 10% of those infected in the previous outbreak. Around September of last year, the virus changed, mutating into a new lineage called lineage 1b, which then spread rapidly. The new variant has been described as the “most dangerous yet.” By a scientist. There have been more than 13,700 cases of MPOX in the Democratic Republic of Congo so far this year, with at least 450 deaths. It has since been detected in other African countries, including Burundi, the Central African Republic, Kenya and Rwanda. Declaring mpox a public health emergency is expected to accelerate research, funding, and the implementation of other international public health measures. Dr Josie Golding, from the Wellcome Trust, said it was a “strong signal”, while Dr Bogma Titanzi, from Emory University, said the move “highlights the gravity of the crisis”. Professor Trudie Lang, director of the Oxford University Global Health Network, said this was “important and timely”, but added that the emergence of new variants means there are “a lot of unknowns to address”. In July 2022, the milder lineage 2 MPOX strain spread to approximately 100 countries.There are also some in Europe and Asia. The disease spread rapidly and the outbreak has reported more than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths, according to a WHO tally. Anyone can become infected with monkeypox, but outbreaks occurred mainly in men who have sex with men. The outbreak was brought under control through vaccination of vulnerable groups. On Tuesday, scientists from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention A public health emergency was declared. The group's president, Jean Kasseya, warned that unless immediate steps were taken to contain the outbreak, it risked getting out of control. “We must work aggressively and proactively to contain and eliminate this threat,” he said. Additional reporting by Alex Smith

