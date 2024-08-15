WHO declares Mpox outbreak a global health emergency





August 14, 2024 – The World Health Organization said on Wednesday mpox virus The worsening outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other parts of Africa has created a global health emergency. At the emergency MPOX committee meeting, WHO announced the outbreak of MPOX. Public Health Emergency of International ConcernThe organization describes it as “an extraordinary event determined to be the international spread of a disease that poses a public health risk to other countries and may require a coordinated international response.” The announcement comes amid an outbreak of a new, more dangerous strain of the MPOX virus, called the Ib lineage, identified in Congo. WHO and other health experts say this lineage is of greater concern because it is more transmissible and more severe. Unlike previous lineages, which are primarily transmitted through sexual contact, especially between men, this new variant can be more easily transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact, even within families and among children. Recently, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared MPOX to be the “most dangerous” virus in the world. Public health emergencyMore than 17,000 cases have been confirmed in 13 African countries so far this year, with 500 deaths, with 96% of the cases and deaths in Congo, according to the Associated Press. Reported. This is the second time in two years that WHO has declared MPOX a global health emergency; the previous was in July 2022. At the time, the declaration was in response to the rapid spread of MPOX outside of its traditional endemic areas in Central and West Africa. The outbreak has spread to several countries, particularly in Europe and North America, with the majority of cases reported among men who have sex with men. Mpox is a highly contagious disease that belongs to the same family as the virus that causes smallpox. It spreads very easily between humans, especially through bodily fluids, kissing, sex, and contact with infected areas. According to Contact the CDC. The virus can also spread through airborne droplets and objects that have come into contact with infected bodily fluids, such as bedsheets. Mpox can also be transmitted from animals to people, especially if you are bitten or scratched by an infected animal.

Infection with MOX often causes a painful rash on the genitals, anus, and other parts of the body. The rash often blister and scab before healing. Some people may experience fever and flu-like symptoms. Historically, those at highest risk for severe illness or death from the virus are people with weakened immune systems, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and unvaccinated individuals. “Mpox has now spread beyond borders, afflicting thousands across the continent, ripping apart families and causing pain and suffering to every corner of the continent,” Africa CDC director Jean Kaseya said in an online press conference. “This declaration is not just a formality – it is a call to action. It is a recognition that we can no longer afford to be passive. We must work proactively and aggressively to contain and eliminate this threat.” Although there is a vaccine for MPOX, access to it is very limited on the African continent. stated Plans are in place to secure 3 million doses of the MPOX vaccine by the end of the year.

