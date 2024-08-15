Research shows nuts are great for weight loss





By Jack Treherne and Annabel Mansfield health Research has shown that nuts are a nutrient-rich food to include in a weight loss diet. Whether you sprinkle them on your morning cereal or save them for an afternoon snack, eating a handful of nuts may be the next best thing to weight loss. new the study Including nuts in a calorie-restricted weight-loss diet will not hinder weight loss and may even have the opposite effect, according to a UniSA study. Researchers analyzed the results of seven randomized controlled trials that evaluated weight change and glycemic control on energy-restricted (ER) diets and found that none of the studies found any adverse effects on weight loss when nuts were included as part of the diet. Instead, 4 out of 7 studies* showed that people who ate 42-84g of nuts as part of an ER diet lost significantly more weight than those who followed a nut-free ER diet. Weight loss on the “nut-rich” ER diet ranged from 1.4-7.4kg more, which may be related to nuts' ability to effectively suppress hunger. Interestingly, in studies that found no difference in weight loss between “nut-fortified” and “nut-free” ER diets, the amount of nuts included in the diet was generally low. This is great news for anyone trying to manage their weight. Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data It shows that 67% of Australian adults are living with overweight or obesity. UniSA Researcher Professor Alison Coates She says nuts are a nutritious food and should be included in a weight loss diet. “People trying to lose weight often avoid nuts because they believe the energy and fat content in nuts will lead to weight gain,” Prof Coates said. “But in reality, nuts are rich in healthy unsaturated fats, plant-based protein and dietary fiber, all of which may promote satiety and reduce excess calorie intake. Nuts have been linked to cardiovascular and metabolic health, gut health and improved cognitive performance.” “Despite this, most Australians don't eat enough nuts, with 60% reporting they don't eat them at all. “Concerns about weight gain may put some people off eating nuts, but this is not the case – nuts do not cause weight gain. Furthermore, nuts do not have any adverse effects on weight loss and may even aid in weight loss.” Dr. Sharaya CarterThe study co-author says the findings are great news for nut lovers around the world. “Nuts have an important place in many people's diets because they offer tastes and textures not found in other food groups and are a healthy, on-the-go snack,” Dr Carter says. “For people who like eating nuts, knowing that they can help them reach their weight loss goals while improving their overall health is a huge plus. It's also great for health professionals who can confidently recommend nuts as part of a healthy diet without worrying about the negative effects on weight.” *The studies lasted 4 to 52 weeks and involved 676 overweight or obese adults (aged 18-79 years).

