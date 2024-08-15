WHO declares global health emergency as Mpox cases rise

Across borders, the surge in the Mpox virus has prompted leaders of the World Health Organization to make the declaration. International Public Health Emergency This is the second time since 2022.

Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) Virus sweeps Central and West AfricaConcerns are growing as the number of infections rises.

This virus is similar to smallpox but less severe and is transmitted from animals to humans.

I saw the same virus Coming back in 2022But there is a key difference that makes it more dangerous than before… the strain of the virus.

There are two distinct lineages of Mpox, called clade I and clade II. Clade II emerged in 2022, but in 2024, most cases are due to clade I.

The greater the danger, the greater the risk. Miller explains what that means:

“The problem with this strain is that the first strain that came out only had a mortality rate of maybe 0.2 percent, so very few people died from it, and this strain has a mortality rate of 3 to 6 percent, even 10 percent, depending on how you count it,” said Dr. Steven Miller with the Hamilton County Health Department.

He said most cases of lineage II have been found in men in male-to-male relationships, but lineage I poses new targets.

“With this particular strain, it's more concerning because it's seen more often in children,” Miller said. “Contact with infected clothing and direct contact with other children appear to be implicated as well.”

So what happens when a person becomes infected with Mpox?

“Typically, you'll experience virus-like symptoms, including headache, body aches and fever, which lasts for about nine to 12 days after exposure,” Miller said. “Then, about two to three days later, you'll start to develop a rash,” he said.

He said the rash that appears is the most infectious part of the virus and has a distinctive appearance.

“They may appear as scattered little bumps or areas of concern called lesions, or they may be concentrated in certain areas of the body,” he says. “They are small, well-defined bumps, each about half a centimetre to a centimetre wide. They may also be more widely scattered over areas such as the trunk, legs or genitals.”

It takes about 14 days for the rash to heal.

But there's no need to panic: As of now, there are no confirmed cases of lineage I in the U.S. But to keep it that way, it's important to be prepared, especially if you're planning on traveling internationally in the near future.

“Be mindful of what you ingest in terms of drinks and food,” he says, “and be mindful of where you stay and who you associate with. If you know any family members or individuals who have this particular disease, you should try to avoid them as much as possible.”

If you feel you are at risk, there are steps you can take to keep yourself and others safe. The Hamilton County Health Department is offering vaccinations, so if you're planning a trip soon, consider stopping by.