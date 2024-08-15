Health
When can I go back to school? When can I go back to work?
Family vacations are over, students are back in school, and many adults are back to work. COVID-19 The number of infected people is increasing across the country.
Some adults may be wondering how long they have to wait before returning to work if they test positive for COVID-19, or how many days they should keep their COVID-19-positive child at home.
Federal officials previously recommended that people isolate at home for 10 days after testing positive, but those guidelines have changed dramatically.
Four years after the virus upended life around the world, doctors say the COVID-19 fatality rate has dropped significantly, leading many to treat it like any other infectious respiratory illness, such as the cold or flu. But the disease still poses risks and uncertainties, especially with bouts of long-term symptoms that can plague some patients for months or even years.
So what does it mean for those who get sick, and how can they get back to normal life?
How many COVID-19 cases are there in Kentucky?
According to Kentucky Respiratory Disease DashboardIn August of the 2023-2024 season, there were 762 visits to the emergency department with COVID-19 patients. The dashboard was last updated on Thursday, August 8th.
There were 1,726 emergency room visits in July, according to the dashboard.
According to the dashboard, which was last updated Thursday, 171 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kentucky in August of the 2023-2024 season. In July, 459 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
When will JCPS students return to school?
Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said students can return to school if their symptoms improve, they have not taken medication and have been fever-free for the past 24 hours.
She said students will have to wear masks for five days once they return to school.
Can I go to work if I have COVID?
Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dropped its recommendation that adults stay at home for five days after testing positive, a controversial decision that drew opposition from some doctors and public health experts.
Since March, the CDC has recommended people stay home until their symptoms have improved and they have been fever-free for at least a day.
But local doctors say it's best for people to stay home for five days if possible, especially if they may have been in contact with someone at high risk of severe COVID-19.
Older adults and people with chronic health problems and weakened immune systems are at risk for severe COVID-19 infection, which can lead to hospitalization and symptoms that can last for months, so people who care for elderly parents or work in health care facilities should take extra precautions by staying home and wearing masks when interacting with vulnerable people.
Dr. Robin Ledyard, administrator of the Community Health Network, said that regardless of what virus you have, COVID-19 has taught everyone that respiratory illnesses like COVID and the flu spread through droplets when a person talks or coughs, so no matter what the virus is, masks can reduce transmission.
Should people still get tested for COVID-19?
Carlos said people at risk of developing severe and long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms should get tested and treated.
Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 include fatigue, brain fog, joint pain and even sudden rapid heart rate, he said.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 may start to experience symptoms two to 14 days after being exposed to the virus.
Below are some of the symptoms people may experience, although not all of them may change with the new variant:
- Stuffy or runny nose
- cough
- diarrhea
- Fatigue
- Fever or chills
- headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- New loss of taste or smell
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- sore throat
- Muscle and body pain
Chris Sims contributed to this article.
