



August 15, 2024 – Like many illnesses, Whooping cough The infection, also known as whooping cough, which hit record low levels early in the COVID-19 pandemic, is raging and can threaten even vaccinated people as protection fades over time. More 10,000 results Cases of whooping cough have been reported in the United States so far this year, according to weekly reports. More than three times As of June, the CDC said it had reached levels not seen in 2023, when 2,815 cases were reported for the entire year. “The number of cases reported this year is close to the number seen during the same period in 2019, before the pandemic,” the CDC reported. There were 18,617 pertussis cases in 2019. Nationwide, 259 cases were reported in the week ending Aug. 3, with nearly half of them in the Mid-Atlantic region. Public health officials believe the resurgence of whooping cough is due primarily to declining vaccination rates. Missed vaccination During the COVID pandemic, the diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough vaccines (DTaP) began to be administered in combination with other drugs, primarily during infancy and early childhood, beginning in the 1940s. In 1941, there were more than 220,000 cases of whooping cough. Whooping cough is caused by bacteria Bordetella pertussis. The bacteria attach to tiny hair-like projections called cilia in the upper respiratory tract and release toxins that damage the cilia, causing swelling in the airways. Initial symptoms resemble those of a cold, but eventually lead to coughing fits and a high-pitched whooshing sound when breathing in after the fit subsides. Severe coughing fits can even fracture ribs. Vaccinated people may experience less severe illness than unvaccinated people. CDC saysInfants and young children are particularly at risk of serious and even fatal complications: Approximately 1 in 3 infants under 1 year old who contract whooping cough requires hospitalization, and of those hospitalized, 1 in 100 will die from complications.

