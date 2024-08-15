



Researchers have found that uterine serous carcinoma tumors in black patients tend to exhibit more aggressive and immunosuppressive characteristics than tumors in white patients, according to a recent study published in 2011 by Foley et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Uterine serous carcinoma is a rare and aggressive form of endometrial cancer, reported to account for up to 10% of primary endometrial cancer cases. Women's Cancer Foundation. The five-year survival rate for patients with advanced-stage tumors is approximately 30 percent. This cancer is disproportionately prevalent in black women, and previous studies have shown differences in cancer driver mutations in tumors from black and white patients. “Our environment, socioeconomic status and social stress can all affect us psychologically,” said the senior author. Dr. Julie Kim“Environmental stimuli, if chronic, can have health implications,” said Suzie Y. Han, research professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. “We see differences in these tumors in terms of the genes they express, their immune systems and their immune responses.” Study details and results The scientists performed single-nuclear RNA sequencing of tumor samples from four white and nine black patients to investigate molecular and genomic differences between uterine serous carcinoma tumors from black and white patients. “Because these tumors are so rare, it's difficult to obtain samples,” said Dr. Kim. “We've had to rely on tumor banks that have been established to obtain these samples.” In these samples, the researchers found that tumors from black patients had increased expression of genes associated with tumor aggressiveness. Pax 8, This is generally increased in other endometrial and ovarian cancers, but is increased compared to white patients. PAX8 Overall survival was also worse compared to patients with low expression. PAX8 According to the author, expression. Furthermore, they PAX8 “This is the first time we've seen this, as it directly impacts macrophage activity within the tumor microenvironment of uterine serous carcinoma, suppressing the anti-tumor immune response, and this trend was more pronounced in tumors from black patients,” said Dr. PAX8 It has been studied for its involvement in immune signaling,” said the first study author. K. Grace Foley“I hope this research will help us understand endometrial cancer and improve patient survival,” said the doctoral student in Kim's lab. According to Dr. Kim, the findings may inform new strategies to improve disparities in patient outcomes. PAX8 This may represent a potential therapeutic target for uterine serous carcinoma, especially in black patients. The next steps will be to replicate this finding in a larger cohort of patients and to identify current agents that may inhibit tumor growth. PAX8 “It will be important to test what we found in a larger cohort to confirm that this is really something that is fundamentally different between black and white women,” said Dr. Kim. “We want to gather more data so that we can be confident that we can potentially test the compound in preclinical studies before moving forward with clinical trials.” Disclosure: For full disclosure information from the study authors, please see Source.

