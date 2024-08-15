COVID-19 concentrations in wastewater across the US are 'very high': What you need to know

With COVID-19 cases expected to surge in the summer, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that more than half of the country has reported “very high” levels of viral activity in wastewater.

Here's what you need to know about COVID infections in Delaware, plus the latest health and safety guidance.

COVID Activity Summary

“Even if people have no symptoms, testing of wastewater (sewage) can detect traces of infectious disease circulating in the community,” the CDC says.

This data It also serves as an early warning sign that infections may be increasing or decreasing.

As of Aug. 9, the most recent CDC data available, 27 states reported “very high” levels of viral activity in their wastewater.

Delaware is not one of those states. The first state is one of 17 to report “high” levels of viral activity in its wastewater. The other categories are “moderate,” “low,” “minimal,” “deficient data” or no data.

As of the most recent dataset, no states report “low” or “minimal” levels of viral activity in wastewater.

Which variants of COVID-19 are circulating most?

According to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, “FLiRT” is used to describe “a whole family of different variants that appear to have independently acquired the same set of mutations, including KP.2, JN1.7, and other variants beginning with KP or JN.”

These are all descendants of the JN.1 variant, which was the dominant variant in the US for several months before being replaced by KP.2, followed by KP.3.

Currently, KP.3.1.1 is the most dominant variant; CDC Nowcast Tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID?

People infected with COVID-19 can experience a wide range of symptoms, from a mild reaction to severe illness. Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the report. CDC.

Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Stuffy or runny nose

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms may change as new COVID-19 variants emerge and may also vary depending on vaccination status, according to the CDC.

If you have any of the following symptoms, the CDC recommends calling 911 or calling ahead to your nearest emergency facility to seek emergency medical care immediately, as these are emergency warning signs of COVID-19:

Pale, gray, or blue skin, nail beds, or lips, depending on skin tone

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

Feeling sleepy

Before receiving treatment, be sure to tell the call operator that you are seeking treatment for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Fall 2024 COVID Vaccine

In the spring, public health officials including the World Health Organization and the Federal Drug Administration were using recent infection rate information and research findings to determine the best strains of the virus to target and brainstorming formulations for an updated vaccine that would become available in the fall. It is possible, and likely, that new variants will emerge even after vaccine recommendations are made, but the overall goal of a vaccine is to match as many of the variants in circulation as possible.

In early June, both the FDA and WHO released vaccine guidelines for a COVID-19 vaccine for fall 2024.

of The FDA reported There is reduced efficacy of the still publicly available 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine formulation against COVID-19 caused by the JN.1 lineage virus.

“Available data suggest that the current formulation of COVID-19 vaccines should be updated to more closely resemble the currently circulating JN.1 lineage of viruses in preparation for the anticipated 2024-2025 respiratory virus season in the United States,” the FDA said.

of Who They added that almost all of the SARS-CoV-2 variants reported in public databases are derived from JN.1.

What to do if COVID vaccinations are delayed

Because the virus “continues to circulate and evolve with significant genetic and antigenic evolution of the spike protein,” the WHO recommends that future COVID-19 vaccine formulations use the monovalent JN.1 lineage as the antigen.

Until a new vaccine is released, the CDC Recommended for February Adults 65 and older will be required to receive a booster dose of their current COVID-19 vaccine if they received their previous COVID-19 vaccination in the fall.

Children Infants ages 6 months to 4 years may need multiple doses, including at least one dose of the updated 2023-2024 vaccine, to be up to date. Everyone age 5 and older should receive one dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can receive a booster dose of the updated vaccine.

The agency added that it does not “preferentially recommend” one COVID-19 vaccine over another. Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax all have updated versions of their vaccines that are safe to use.

