



Yolo County confirms first case of West Nile virus this year Last updated: August 15, 2024 at 4:25 PM PDT Yolo County announced two confirmed human cases of West Nile virus on Thursday. This is the first confirmed human case of the disease in 2024. Officials said two were Woodland residents who required hospitalization. Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Amy Sisson said several residents died from West Nile virus infection last year. "Mosquito bites are not only unpleasant, they can be deadly," Dr. Sisson said in a news release. "Protect yourself with mosquito repellent and clothing that minimizes exposure." According to officials, symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. While the majority of people will not develop symptoms, about 20 percent may experience fever, headache, body aches, nausea and vomiting. Most cases resolve within a few days to a few weeks, but severe neurological effects can also occur, which can lead to hospitalization and death. The county announced several measures to reduce the risk of mosquito infection. Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by draining stagnant water.

Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, so limit outdoor activity during those times.

Wear long sleeves and long pants when outdoors

Use insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil

Make sure your doors and windows have unbroken screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. County officials also said residents can contact the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District at 1-800-429-1022.

