Childhood obesity on the rise in poor areas





Getty Images Statistics show that 44.3% of children in the most deprived areas of Southampton are overweight or obese, compared with 23.8% in the least deprived areas. The Surgeon General has warned that inequalities when it comes to child obesity in the city are likely to worsen in coming years. Figures seen by Southampton City Council show that children in more deprived areas of the city are more affected by obesity. Data for the 2022/23 academic year shows that 40.5% of Southampton's sixth form students are overweight and 26% are obese. Scientists from the University of Southampton have worked with authorities to make healthy foods more accessible. University of Southampton The University of Southampton has created a city map showing how far people need to travel to get to a health food store. The national average for overweight children is 36.6 percent, while the percentage of obese children is 22.7 percent. Southampton's health and social care committee considered a report that broke down data on children in the city. Senior public health expert and researcher Rabita Taheem said 44.3% of children in the most deprived areas of Southampton were overweight or obese, compared with 23.8% in the least deprived areas. The committee was told that while this disparity has existed for some time, it has widened in recent years. “We know from census data that we've become poorer as a city over time, so if we don't focus on drivers, it's going to get even worse,” Public Health Commissioner Debbie Chase said. Taheem has led a team focused on developing a holistic approach to tackling childhood obesity. Local Democracy News Service Southampton City Council's Health and Social Care Committee is currently developing a comprehensive systems approach to tackling childhood obesity. The University of Southampton has since carried out research focusing on areas of the city that need improved access to healthy food options. The researchers found that a food basket that costs £18 at a major supermarket chain would cost £20 more for the same items if bought at one of the company's smaller stores. The university study also found that more than one in four homes in Southampton is more than a 16-minute walk from a health food store. “Access to fresh fruit and vegetables can be quite difficult, especially in urban areas where healthy, affordable food is less readily available,” said Dr Jenny Baverstock, who leads the university project. The university has recommended officials improve the supply of healthier produce, provide healthier options for city residents and improve food waste and food bank services by building on existing partnerships. Dr Baverstock added: “With obesity trends on the rise in Southampton in particular, it's important that issues of healthy eating and sustainability are addressed at a local level.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cg4ykvq2ywxo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos