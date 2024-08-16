Chief veterinarian warns farmers of bluetongue dangers





Following a rise in bluetongue cases in Europe, the UK's Chief Veterinary Officer has renewed his caution and called for responsible sourcing of livestock. Latest Outbreak assessment A report from the Animal and Plant Health Agency says the number of Bluetongue virus (BTV-3) cases is increasing in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, with more than 4,000 new cases recorded since May 2024. The first cases of BTV-3 have also been identified in France, Luxembourg and Denmark, and the strain has successfully overwintered in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. The overall risk level for BTV-3 to enter the UK remains medium, however the risk of infected chironomids arriving from northern Europe remains variable and dependent on weather conditions. Chironomids are generally more active in warmer periods. Farmers should therefore continue to frequently monitor their animals for clinical signs and are reminded of the vital importance of responsibly sourcing animals of a reliable health status. As the situation in Europe is constantly changing, always consult your veterinarian when importing livestock. Animals moving from the highest risk counties – Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent and East Sussex – to other parts of England will also be eligible for free testing. This includes animals sold in markets within high-risk counties and moved to other areas. This helps prevent undetected disease being carried to new areas by animal movements. More information on how to book a free test can be found here. On gov.uk. Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: “The incidence of BTV in Europe is increasing and we must remain vigilant against the threat of the disease spreading, and report any suspected cases of the disease in animals.” “If you are planning to move an animal from a high-risk county to live there, including purchasing a new animal, please take advantage of the free testing scheme to help stop the movement of sub-clinical disease.” “While bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, the disease can impact livestock farms, causing damage to animals and business productivity.” Jenny Stewart, interim chief executive of the Animal and Plant Health Agency, said: “The Animal and Plant Health Agency’s latest outbreak assessment shows the scale of bluetongue cases across Europe and highlights how important it is for farmers and animal keepers to monitor their livestock and access free testing if necessary. “Our scientists, veterinarians and field teams are ready to respond to any bluetongue virus outbreaks and will provide farmers with up-to-date information and support.” Bluetongue virus is primarily transmitted by the bite of midges and infects cattle, goats, sheep and camelids such as llamas. The impact on susceptible animals varies greatly; some animals may show no clinical signs or effects, while others may experience productivity problems such as reduced milk production, and in the most severe cases may result in the death of the infected animal. It does not affect humans, and the meat and milk of infected animals is safe to eat or drink. Bluetongue is a notifiable disease. If you suspect bluetongue in an animal in England you should report it to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03000 200 301. For the latest information please contact: Bruton.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/chief-vet-reminds-farmers-of-bluetongue-risk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos