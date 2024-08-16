Health
Mpox vaccine maker Bayern Nordic seeks 'significant' approval for teenagers
Jackyenjoyphotography | Moments | Getty Images
LONDON — Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic The company said Friday it has submitted data to the European Union's medicines regulator for expanded use of the MPOX vaccine in teenagers.
Chief Executive Officer Paul Chaplin told CNBC that expanding approval from 12 to 17-year-olds will be crucial in combating the outbreak of lineage 1b, the newest strain of the virus that is particularly affecting teenagers and young children.
This comes after the World Health Organization declared an MPOX epidemic in Africa on Wednesday. Public health emergencyThe first case of the virus outside continental Europe was confirmed in Sweden on Thursday.
“The latest data we have presented is very important and we hope that this will encourage the expansion of the use of our vaccine to younger people,” Chaplin told Squawk Box Europe.
“Currently, more than 70% of cases in Africa are under 18 years old so the ability to use our vaccine in this younger age group will be very important,” he said.
Bayer Nordic's JYNNEOS vaccine (also known as IMVANEX) is currently only approved for use in adults over the age of 18. It is also the only mpox vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.
The company said that if the EMA approves the vaccine for use in teenagers, it would pave the way for approval for teenagers in Africa. The company is also currently studying the vaccine's effectiveness in children over the age of two, with results expected next year.
Bayern Nordic shares rose 17% on Thursday after the WHO declared a global health emergency. Other Healthcare StocksIn Copenhagen, Denmark, it rose a further 17.5% by midday on Friday on perceptions of rising demand for vaccines.
Chaplin said the company has a significant stockpile of the vaccine and is “ready to ship” to countries in need, but noted that bottlenecks in Africa have so far hampered distribution of the vaccine.
The vaccine is currently only approved in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria, the epicenters of the outbreak, and Chaplin said the company continues to work with authorities in neighboring countries where the outbreak is occurring to allow access to the vaccine.
“It has also been approved in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria, which not only paves the way for governments to buy the vaccine, but also for Bayern Nordic to donate vaccine, as we are doing, and ship it out, so hopefully we will be able to start vaccinating people very soon,” he said.
So far this year, the outbreak has reported more than 15,000 cases and at least 537 deaths. To the WHOThis comes after another MPOX strain outbreak in 2022 led to a public health emergency being declared.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention warned on Friday that people travelling to affected countries are at higher risk of infection, but the WHO said it did not recommend closing borders at this stage.
Chaplin said authorities were now better equipped to deal with an outbreak because of existing vaccine supplies, especially in wealthier countries that built up stockpiles during previous outbreaks, but called for greater international cooperation to ensure vaccines reach those most in need.
“Bavarian Nordic is part of the solution, but it's not the only solution,” he said. “The international community needs to work with Bavarian Nordic to really find ways to distribute this vaccine and contain the spread.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/16/mpox-vaccine-maker-bavarian-nordic-seeks-critical-approval-for-teens.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mpox vaccine maker Bayern Nordic seeks 'significant' approval for teenagers
- Cricket: Is the future for NZC a partnership with IPL?
- 'Reclaim the future of this country': Former Republican lawmaker urges his party to vote for Harris
- Shehbaz government may follow IK administration's lead on IPPs
- Vietnamese president's visit aims to further consolidate political trust: Chinese ambassador
- Another type of Trump is presented
- “A great pride…”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Vinesh Phogat | Paris 2024 Olympics News
- Palestinian leader Abbas speaks to Turkish parliament, announces he will visit Gaza
- Jokowi looks back on ten years as president in final state address
- Tasmanian paramedic discharged after call for woman with ping pong ball in body
- The woman behind Keir Starmer's rise in the UK and why she's most feared
- Trump's fury over Harris' switch to Biden increasingly fuels his campaign