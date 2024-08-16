Mpox vaccine maker Bayern Nordic seeks 'significant' approval for teenagers

Bayer Nordic's JYNNEOS vaccine (also known as IMVANEX) is currently only approved for use in adults over the age of 18. It is also the only mpox vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

“Currently, more than 70% of cases in Africa are under 18 years old so the ability to use our vaccine in this younger age group will be very important,” he said.

“The latest data we have presented is very important and we hope that this will encourage the expansion of the use of our vaccine to younger people,” Chaplin told Squawk Box Europe.

This comes after the World Health Organization declared an MPOX epidemic in Africa on Wednesday. Public health emergency The first case of the virus outside continental Europe was confirmed in Sweden on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Chaplin told CNBC that expanding approval from 12 to 17-year-olds will be crucial in combating the outbreak of lineage 1b, the newest strain of the virus that is particularly affecting teenagers and young children.

LONDON — Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic The company said Friday it has submitted data to the European Union's medicines regulator for expanded use of the MPOX vaccine in teenagers.

The company said that if the EMA approves the vaccine for use in teenagers, it would pave the way for approval for teenagers in Africa. The company is also currently studying the vaccine's effectiveness in children over the age of two, with results expected next year.

Bayern Nordic shares rose 17% on Thursday after the WHO declared a global health emergency. Other Healthcare StocksIn Copenhagen, Denmark, it rose a further 17.5% by midday on Friday on perceptions of rising demand for vaccines.

Chaplin said the company has a significant stockpile of the vaccine and is “ready to ship” to countries in need, but noted that bottlenecks in Africa have so far hampered distribution of the vaccine.

The vaccine is currently only approved in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria, the epicenters of the outbreak, and Chaplin said the company continues to work with authorities in neighboring countries where the outbreak is occurring to allow access to the vaccine.

“It has also been approved in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria, which not only paves the way for governments to buy the vaccine, but also for Bayern Nordic to donate vaccine, as we are doing, and ship it out, so hopefully we will be able to start vaccinating people very soon,” he said.

So far this year, the outbreak has reported more than 15,000 cases and at least 537 deaths. To the WHOThis comes after another MPOX strain outbreak in 2022 led to a public health emergency being declared.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention warned on Friday that people travelling to affected countries are at higher risk of infection, but the WHO said it did not recommend closing borders at this stage.

Chaplin said authorities were now better equipped to deal with an outbreak because of existing vaccine supplies, especially in wealthier countries that built up stockpiles during previous outbreaks, but called for greater international cooperation to ensure vaccines reach those most in need.

“Bavarian Nordic is part of the solution, but it's not the only solution,” he said. “The international community needs to work with Bavarian Nordic to really find ways to distribute this vaccine and contain the spread.”