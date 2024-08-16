Colorado health officials say rabies-infected dogs need to be quarantined further

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says an investigation revealed that more dogs may have been exposed to rabies at an adoption event in July and will require special quarantine. 11 puppies were euthanized last week After his litter sibling tested positive for rabies.

CBS



The Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory tested 12 puppies, with two positive results and three unknown results. The first positive case was a previously infected puppy and was later confirmed as positive by the CDC.

The CSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory sent three indeterminate specimens and the positive specimen to CDC for further analysis, which determined the specimens were negative.

CDPHE said it is standard procedure to take a course of action based on preliminary positive results.

Discrepant results mean one lab may test positive while another tests the same sample negative, and state officials say that can happen for a variety of reasons.

CDPHE explains:

“The first lab will take the tissue that is most likely to contain the virus (to maximise sensitivity). If the tissue contains very little virus, the second lab may not be able to detect the virus in a sample taken from a different tissue. Any delay between sample collection and testing increases the chance of deterioration of the tissue (and virus). This is more likely when there is little virus present, as can happen if the test is done early in the infection.

MAMC Rescue CBS



“A negative result indicates that the rabies virus was not present in the brain at the time of testing, meaning the animal was not infectious and could not spread rabies. However, the rabies virus can infect the brain through the nerves of the body, travelling to the spinal cord and eventually to the brain stem and cerebellum. This process can be slow, meaning that an animal may not show symptoms even though the virus is present in the peripheral nerves, and a negative result may be obtained when the brain is tested.”

State officials say their investigation revealed that other animals at the shelter may have had contact with the first infected puppy, but these animals had significantly less contact with the first infected puppy than high-risk puppies who had repeated exposure to rabies-infected puppies from their litter.

The state, after consulting with the CDC, is requesting that these additional animals be immediately vaccinated and placed under modified quarantine protocols.

Aron Jones, director of Mums & Muts Colorado, says the number is about 56.

“We are mandating special quarantine for the dogs that were in Warehouse 6,” she explained.

More than 800 people Signed the petition To investigate why the state decided to euthanize the puppies without attempting strict quarantine.

Moms and Mutts Colorado has also come under fire.

“We've saved 14,000 dogs and now we're just doing rabies rescues,” Jones said. “We've had a lot of criticism, unfounded criticism, about our methods and our procedures. These puppies were not old enough to get the rabies vaccine and there was nothing we could have done to change the outcome.”

CBS



Jones said she had come into contact with a rabid dog, but was told by the CDC that she didn't need to be vaccinated.

She is frustrated by inconsistent health protocols.

While some dogs have been placed under relaxed quarantine measures, others are still being considered for adoption, raising questions about the actual level of risk.

“If they're not dangerous enough for me to adopt them, does that mean they're not dangerous?” Jones questioned. “That's my interpretation.”

Despite the challenges, Jones remains hopeful and praises foster and adoptive parents for their support.

“As long as it's not a life-threatening situation, it's OK to keep your dog at home,” she said.