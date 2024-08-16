Health
Colorado health officials say rabies-infected dogs need to be quarantined further
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says an investigation revealed that more dogs may have been exposed to rabies at an adoption event in July and will require special quarantine. 11 puppies were euthanized last week After his litter sibling tested positive for rabies.
The Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory tested 12 puppies, with two positive results and three unknown results. The first positive case was a previously infected puppy and was later confirmed as positive by the CDC.
The CSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory sent three indeterminate specimens and the positive specimen to CDC for further analysis, which determined the specimens were negative.
CDPHE said it is standard procedure to take a course of action based on preliminary positive results.
Discrepant results mean one lab may test positive while another tests the same sample negative, and state officials say that can happen for a variety of reasons.
CDPHE explains:
“The first lab will take the tissue that is most likely to contain the virus (to maximise sensitivity). If the tissue contains very little virus, the second lab may not be able to detect the virus in a sample taken from a different tissue. Any delay between sample collection and testing increases the chance of deterioration of the tissue (and virus). This is more likely when there is little virus present, as can happen if the test is done early in the infection.
“A negative result indicates that the rabies virus was not present in the brain at the time of testing, meaning the animal was not infectious and could not spread rabies. However, the rabies virus can infect the brain through the nerves of the body, travelling to the spinal cord and eventually to the brain stem and cerebellum. This process can be slow, meaning that an animal may not show symptoms even though the virus is present in the peripheral nerves, and a negative result may be obtained when the brain is tested.”
State officials say their investigation revealed that other animals at the shelter may have had contact with the first infected puppy, but these animals had significantly less contact with the first infected puppy than high-risk puppies who had repeated exposure to rabies-infected puppies from their litter.
The state, after consulting with the CDC, is requesting that these additional animals be immediately vaccinated and placed under modified quarantine protocols.
Aron Jones, director of Mums & Muts Colorado, says the number is about 56.
“We are mandating special quarantine for the dogs that were in Warehouse 6,” she explained.
More than 800 people Signed the petition To investigate why the state decided to euthanize the puppies without attempting strict quarantine.
Moms and Mutts Colorado has also come under fire.
“We've saved 14,000 dogs and now we're just doing rabies rescues,” Jones said. “We've had a lot of criticism, unfounded criticism, about our methods and our procedures. These puppies were not old enough to get the rabies vaccine and there was nothing we could have done to change the outcome.”
Jones said she had come into contact with a rabid dog, but was told by the CDC that she didn't need to be vaccinated.
She is frustrated by inconsistent health protocols.
While some dogs have been placed under relaxed quarantine measures, others are still being considered for adoption, raising questions about the actual level of risk.
“If they're not dangerous enough for me to adopt them, does that mean they're not dangerous?” Jones questioned. “That's my interpretation.”
Despite the challenges, Jones remains hopeful and praises foster and adoptive parents for their support.
“As long as it's not a life-threatening situation, it's OK to keep your dog at home,” she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/colorado-department-public-health-environment-additional-dogs-need-quarantine-following-rabies-exposure/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Colorado health officials say rabies-infected dogs need to be quarantined further
- PM Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu, stresses need to de-escalate situation in West Asia
- President Jokowi apologizes to Indonesian people before end of term | INSIDER
- Sean Abbott replaces the injured Spencer Johnson in the Australian cricket squad for the 2024 England tour
- 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Jordan-Syria border – GFZ: 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Jordan-Syria border – GFZ: 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Jordan-Syria border
- Donald Trump insults veterans again
- The 15-year-old, first, accused of the crime of 'rebellion'
- Bloody brawl breaks out in Türkiye over debate over jailed colleague
- Prison Is A Disaster For Women, Here's What Could Work Instead
- UK FF1600 Esports Cup Qualifiers Open, Heusinkveld Wins Prize Money
- Preview, full schedule and how to watch live action
- 'Extremely disturbing': Prosecutors detail investigation leading to charges in Matthew Perry's death