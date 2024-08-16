Vaccinations needed for your child to return to school

Children in North Carolina are returning to school, and once they do, they will need to get some required vaccinations.

North Carolina By law, students in public and private schools are required to receive all CDC-mandated vaccinations. Before entering school or nursery.

Most students receive their first dose of required vaccinations during their early childhood years.

“Typically the key time for vaccinations is kindergarten age, age 4 to 5,” explained Dr. Magaly Prosper with UNC Health.

Vaccination Requirements For those under 6 years of age, these include HBV, DTaP, IPV, Hib, PCV, MMR, and Var.

Rotavirus, influenza, and HAV vaccinations are also recommended at this age. The CDC also recommends it for children between 6 months and 6 years old. Get at least one dose of the most current COVID-19 vaccine.

“The next step is at age 10 or 11,” says Dr. Prosper, “when they start school they need new vaccines like tetanus and meningitis vaccines.”

high school student It's likely time for children in North Carolina schools to get a booster shot for vaccinations they received as young children.

CDC and Wake County Vaccination Recommendations The HPV vaccine is recommended starting at age 9.

WRAL sat down with the Tanaka family as they visited UNC Health Pediatrics in Apex for a back-to-school sports physical and vaccinations.

Brian Tanaka said he and his wife always recognized the importance of regular visits to their family doctor.

“Our number one priority as a family is to get our annual checkups, to have everyone see the doctor every year, and to be on top of their health every year,” he said. “It's just part of our family routine.”

Olivia Tanaka, who will be in seventh grade, said she is most looking forward to seeing friends and playing sports.

“I get to talk to everyone and hear how their summer was,” she said.

The middle child of the three sisters was also scheduled to receive a booster vaccination as a middle school student.

“So that we can stay healthy, go to school and play with our friends,” she said of her reasons for getting vaccinated.

Dr. Prosper said parents should always have an open discussion with their child's pediatrician when it comes to vaccinations.

“A lot of parents have questions about vaccines and are worried about side effects or things they've read online,” Prosper said. “I would encourage parents to have a really open and honest conversation with their pediatrician to address any questions or concerns they may have so they can make the right decision to vaccinate their child.”

Students of college age returning may also need to get an additional booster shot.

For example, a Tdap booster should be administered every 10 years after completing the DTaP series at a young age.

Adults 50 years and older are also required to receive the shingles vaccine. People 65 years and older are also required to receive one dose each of PPV and PCV13 vaccines against pneumococcal disease.

Wake County administers vaccines It will be held at several locations, including the Public Health Center in Raleigh and regional centers in Raleigh, Fuquay-Varina, Wake Forest and Zebulon.