



New Hampshire health officials are awaiting results from additional testing of a cooling tower that may be linked to multiple cases of Legionnaires' disease. The state issued the advisory Monday after tests confirmed the presence of Legionella bacteria, which causes Legionnaires' disease, inside a cooling tower behind Lincoln's Riverwalk Resort. The resort quickly cleaned the tower and reported that disinfection efforts were successful. Additional testing was done Wednesday as a precaution, officials said. “Basically, a cooling tower is a box. New Hampshire health officials are awaiting results from additional testing of a cooling tower that may be linked to multiple cases of Legionnaires' disease. The state issued the advisory Monday after testing confirmed its presence. The bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease is found in a cooling tower behind Lincoln's Riverwalk Resort. The resort quickly cleaned the tower and reported a successful disinfection operation, and officials said additional testing was done on Wednesday as a precaution. "Basically, a cooling tower is a box that is usually mounted on a roof, but sometimes on the side of a building," says Steve April of Same Mechanical Services, who has experience with cooling towers. "They are most often used in facilities, hotels, etc. to cool air-conditioning units." The resort quickly cleaned the tower and reported a successful disinfection operation, and officials said additional testing was done on Wednesday as a precaution. “Basically, a cooling tower is a box that is usually mounted on a roof, but sometimes on the side of a building,” says Steve April of Same Mechanical Services, who has experience with cooling towers. “They are most often used in facilities, hotels, etc. to cool air-conditioning units.” >> To stay up to date on the go, download the free WMUR app. apple | Google Play < He said the equipment could become a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. “It's humid, warm and dark here — the perfect culture dish for this plant to grow,” he said. The state issued the advisory Monday after initial testing confirmed the presence of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease in the cooling towers. The state has seen outbreaks of infection in the past along the coast and in northern resort areas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported cases of Legionnaires' disease have been increasing nationwide since the early 2000s. April said he would like to see states regulate cooling towers to ensure they are clean and safe. “Our biggest concern is our employees and we're nervous that they'll find themselves in a situation like this,” April said. Doctors said most healthy people exposed to the bacteria will not become seriously ill, but those with weakened immune systems or chronic lung disease are at higher risk of complications. The state expects results from additional tests next week. Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmur.com/article/legionnaires-disease-testing-lincoln-81624/61900707 