Health
Shasta County Health Officials Emphasize Importance of Vaccines During Awareness Month
Shasta County, California — Shasta County health officials are reminding people about the importance of getting vaccinated.
Because August is Immunization Awareness Month, people should look for vaccines that protect against measles, mumps, influenza or COVID-19, they said.
A representative from Shasta County Health and Human Services said this applies to adults and children, especially as students return to classrooms.
“As children and teens prepare to head back to school or college, we want to make sure they're prepared and vaccinated against major diseases that can cause serious health problems,” said Kimberly Ross, community education specialist for Shasta County Health and Human Services. “Often these diseases hit us so suddenly and violently that we don't really know what we're fighting.”
She added: “Prevention is the best way we can get ahead of it and ensure we protect ourselves.”
Ross said it's best to get vaccinated before you get sick.
Parents and young people can check to make sure all vaccinations are up to date by visiting: shastashots.com Checking the vaccination schedule will tell you which vaccinations are recommended and at what ages they should be given.
Ross said people can also speak to their doctor for more information about vaccinations.
