Parvovirus cases on the rise, CDC warns: Who is most at risk?

The CDC has issued a warning about an increase in cases of human parvovirus B19, also known as "fifth disease" or "cheek-smacking disease."

Most cases, which are generally mild, occur in children and cause fever and a characteristic red, bumpy rash on the face and other parts of the body.

Pregnant women and those who are immunocompromised are at highest risk for parvovirus-related complications.

There is currently no vaccine against this infection. As summer draws to a close, a highly contagious virus we've never heard of is circulating. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported increased activity of human parvovirus B19 among people of all ages in the United States, especially children. Clusters of parvovirus-related complications have also been identified among pregnant women and people with sickle cell disease. “In the first quarter of 2024, Public health authorities of 14 European countries An unusually high number of cases of parvovirus B19 was observed.” CDC Health Advice The report was released on August 13th. “Parvovirus B19 is not routinely monitored in the United States and is not a notifiable disease.” The CDC alert advises health care workers to screen high-risk patients for related symptoms, including: heat These include anemia of unknown cause and the distinctive rash that gave the disease the nickname “slapped cheek.” Children with parvovirus are more likely to develop a red, bumpy rash on their cheeks, while adults may develop a rash on other parts of the body. Most healthy adults and children are considered to be at low risk of serious illness from this respiratory disease and are often asymptomatic and do not require treatment. “Because Parvovirus B-19 is highly contagious in the pre-symptomatic and early stages, the only recommendation is: [you have a fever]”, Jennifer Walsh“Once the typical pediatric rash appears, the person is no longer considered contagious,” an assistant professor at the George Washington University School of Nursing told Healthline. Other groups, such as immunocompromised adults and pregnant women, are at higher risk for parvovirus-related complications. Here's what you need to know to protect yourself.

Human parvovirus B19 cases are increasing across all age groups, increasing from less than 3% in 2022-2024 to 10% in June 2024. The largest increases occurred among children ages 5 to 9, which increased from 15% in 2022-2024 to 40% in June 2024, according to the CDC. Parvovirus was also detected in plasma donors, in 19.9% ​​of plasma donors in June, up from 1.5% in 2023. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires that donated plasma be tested for parvovirus B19. Plasma transfusion The CDC notes that it is rare in the United States.

Parvovirus (Erythema infectiosum) is transmitted through respiratory droplets and can cause a distinct red, blotchy rash on the cheeks and other parts of the body. alias”The fifth diseaseParvovirus was once listed as the fifth of six common rash-related illnesses in children. measles, rubella, chicken poxroseola infantum, Duke's disease, etc. According to the CDC, about half of parvovirus infections occur through transmission within the home, and 20-50% of infections occur in schools and child care facilities. Parvovirus is considered a seasonal disease, but unlike other seasonal respiratory viruses such as influenza, it does not occur regularly or annually. Parvovirus infection is so common among children that about half of adults have antibodies from a previous infection by their 20s, and by age 40, more than 70% have antibodies, the CDC notes. In many cases, people infected with parvovirus do not show any symptoms. Symptoms are usually mild and subside within a week. Symptoms may include: rash

heat

anemia

Muscle and joint pain

swelling

diarrhea

Fatigue still, Immunodeficiency People and adults with certain health conditions are at higher risk of developing more severe illness.

Pregnant women are considered at higher risk for serious complications from parvovirus. The virus can cross the placenta and infect the developing fetus, causing complications such as fetal anemia, abnormal fluid accumulation, and fetal death. “The most unfortunate thing about this virus is that when it infects susceptible pregnant women, it can have detrimental effects on both them and their unborn children, abortion” he said. William Schaffner, MDProfessor of Preventive Medicine and Infectious Diseases in the Department of Health Policy at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. “If the fetus survives, the virus can cross the placenta and enter the baby, causing anemia and liver disease, which, as you can imagine, can be very worrying for parents,” Schaffner told Healthline. Schaffner said because there is no vaccine for parvovirus, it is important for health care workers, such as obstetrician-gynecologists, to be aware of the current surge in cases. According to the CDC, most cases of fetal parvovirus infection are cured without any adverse outcomes. However, there is a 5-10% risk of adverse outcomes for the fetus. This risk is highest if infection occurs between 9 and 20 weeks of pregnancy. For example, one pregnant woman nearly lost her baby at 18 weeks of pregnancy due to anemia caused by parvovirus. NBC recently. “If people do get sick, we can provide supportive care and reassurance and insight into what's likely to happen,” Schaffner said. Walsh said people at high risk “should contact their health care provider if they think they have been exposed or suspect they may have parvovirus B-19 infection to discuss testing and steps to take.”

The CDC warns that in people with severe immunodeficiencies, parvovirus B19 can cause the following symptoms: Chronic or transient aplastic anemiawhich can be life threatening. Health conditions or conditions that put people at highest risk for serious complications from parvovirus include: Leukemia and other cancers

Chemotherapy

Organ transplantation

HIV

Chronic hemolytic disease (i.e. Sickle cell diseasethalassemia, hereditary spherocytosis) Aplastic anemia usually occurs when: Red blood cell transfusions and intravenous immunoglobulin.

Vaccines against other common respiratory diseases, such as influenza or COVID-19, do not provide immunity against parvovirus B19. Given that parvovirus outbreaks are unpredictable, why haven't researchers developed a vaccine? According to Schaffner, that's likely because parvovirus isn't considered a fatal disease. He said some preliminary research is being done towards developing a parvovirus vaccine, but that a lack of public awareness about the virus and ongoing Vaccine hesitancy. “We're in the middle of a period of vaccine reluctance, hesitancy and skepticism, so introducing a vaccine for a strange virus that nobody has ever heard of is probably not going to do very well,” Schaffner said. Increased awareness, further evaluation and general acceptance of the parvovirus vaccine could lead to additional research and clinical trials that could reduce the frequency and impact of parvovirus, he noted.