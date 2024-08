Breakthrough HIV drug Lenacapir shows promising results in recent study

A promising new drug could help in the fight against HIV. The Atlanta metropolitan area has some of the highest HIV infection rates in the world, and a recent study showed that a new injectable drug prevented HIV infection in all subjects. The drug, called lenacapavir, is given as an injection twice a year, and experts say it could be a breakthrough. Georgia is facing an HIV epidemic, with Atlanta ranking in the top five cities with the highest number of cases. “HIV remains a big problem,” he said. Leisha McKinley Beach, CEO and founder of the Black Public Health Academy“Atlanta has the third-highest number of new HIV diagnoses, behind Miami and Memphis.” Trials in Uganda and South Africa have found that lenacapavir prevents HIV infection in patients who are not already infected with HIV, and a recent study found that a twice-yearly injection in cisgender women prevented HIV infection in all participants. “This is pretty big. This infusion could certainly be one of the game changers for us,” McKinley Beach said. HIV and AIDS have hit the African-American community harder than any other ethnic group, and experts like McKinley Beach say the drug could be a key tool in curbing the spread of the virus. “We want to continue to add to our prevention toolkit to give people options and pathways to prevent HIV,” McKinley Beach said. “By having six months of injections, we can give people even more options and different pathways.” Justin Smith, director of the End AIDS Campaign at Positive Impact Health Center He called the results “very encouraging.” “This is some of the most exciting scientific news for the HIV community in some time,” he added. So far, lenacapavir has worked for women and girls whose gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth, and Smith says studies should show similar results in other groups, including cisgender men and transgender women and men. “We need to make sure testing is done in other populations as well,” Satomis said. There are still hurdles to clear — the drug company must conduct more trials and apply to the FDA for use in the U.S. — and costs — the drug company Gilead charges more than $42,000 per patient per year — and other prevention methods are available.

