



About 14% of participants in the new Yale University Long COVID Study said they did not return to work within months of infection, suggesting that the condition takes a major economic toll. PLOS One. the study The study is based on outcomes from 6,000 participants across eight study sites in Illinois, Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, Texas and California from 2020 to 2022 as part of the Innovative Support Registry for Patients with SARS-CoV-2 Infection (INSPIRE) study. A total of 2,939 people who were employed at the time of infection answered questionnaires about their health and employment status at the time of their employment and every three months for 18 months thereafter. The questionnaires also included questions about returning to work after contracting COVID-19 and the number of days they missed work due to COVID-19-related symptoms. The mean age was 40 years, 64.1% were female, 69.5% were white, 61.2% had received SARS-CoV-2 vaccination before the index test, and 3.8% had been hospitalized with COVID-19, the authors noted. Three months after infection, 1,732 (59.2%) reported no symptoms and 282 (9.6%) reported five or more symptoms. 14% did not return to work A total of 7.2% of participants missed 10 days or more of work due to COVID-19 symptoms within 3 months of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and 13.9% did not return to work within that time period. The authors found that having five or more long COVID symptoms three months after infection was the factor most associated with absenteeism. At three months, participants with five or more symptoms had a higher adjusted odds ratio (2.96, 95% CI 0.01 to 0.05) of missing 10 or more days of work. [CI]1.81-4.83), and were more likely to not return to work (2.44; 95% CI, 1.58-3.76) than asymptomatic individuals. “TThe figure was significant because previous studies have shown that the number of symptoms that develop after infection with SARS-CoV-2 may be a more accurate indicator of the severity of long COVID.“ “The study is a first for our understanding of the role of endoscopic surgery in the treatment of acute respiratory syndrome,” said senior author Arjun Venkatesh, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Yale University School of Medicine. press release . The onset of five or more symptoms within three months of infection was found to be strongly associated with being unable to return to work. “They found that the presence of five or more symptoms three months after infection was strongly associated with not being able to return to work.“ Venkatesh said. “And if the rates observed in this study are compared to the national population, it could mean that the post-COVID situation could result in up to 2 million people losing their jobs.“

