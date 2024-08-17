Does extreme heat affect medication?





With millions of people relying on mail order pharmacies, it's important to know how the weather will affect your medications.

Phoenix — The Phoenix area has seen temperatures exceed 100 degrees for months on end.and we're now in the middle of a week that has now surpassed 110 days. With millions of people turning to mail-order pharmacies, how safe is it to leave medication in a hot mailbox? "Medicines typically need to be stored between 60 degrees and the mid-80s," said Dr. Brian Kuhn, a pharmacist with Banner Health. But many medicines are never exposed to those temperatures while in transit in hot trucks or even hotter mailboxes. "We do not believe that these agents will degrade into toxic or potentially harmful substances," Kuhn said. But if any degradation occurs, it could possibly affect the potency of the drug, changing its effectiveness, Kuhn explained. Kuhn said it's unclear to what extent that happens because it hasn't been studied. "If there's moisture in it, the liquid can certainly become concentrated," Kuhn said, "and then you have other problems if the vial or container explodes or some other accident occurs." Kuhn said that in most cases, pills and tablets shouldn't be affected by heat, but liquids and injectables such as insulin, semaglutide and EpiPen could be affected. Some mail-order pharmacies claim to provide weatherproof packaging, but Kuhn says you can also have your medication sent to your office or a signed-for, air-conditioned location. His best advice is to contact the pharmacy that delivers your medication, let them know where you are and the weather, and ask what precautions they're taking.

