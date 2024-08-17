New Blood Test May Improve Colon Cancer Detection





Doctors hope that the new, less invasive test will encourage more people to get screened for colon and rectal cancer once they turn 45. This summer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a blood test from California-based Guardant Health. 83% effective For detecting colon cancer. Colonoscopy remains the standard test for detecting cancer or abnormal growths that could lead to cancer, but the steps and preparation required for the test can steer patients away from this important procedure, explains Harry Wasbury, MD, a colorectal surgeon at CoreWell Health. “Somewhere along the line there has to be a formula that as more people get tested, more people get affected in the process,” Wasbury said. A colonoscopy is a procedure in which a long, flexible tube and camera are inserted into the rectum and navigated to the large intestine. Patients are usually put on a special diet before the procedure to keep the colon clean, and are sedated during the procedure. Another existing alternative is an at-home stool sample test called Cologuard, which allows patients to send in a stool sample to be tested for the presence of cancer, with an accuracy rate of about 93%. Wasbury has no doubt that adding a blood-testing option would further increase compliance with existing screening recommendations. “The goal is to do the testing in the most cost-effective, least invasive way,” he said. “Now they'll say, 'While we're checking your cholesterol and sugar, we can also test this for you.' Patients will prefer a simple blood draw over something that requires a stool or bowel prep.” Related: Why doctors recommend early colonoscopy Although the overall incidence of colorectal cancer has been declining for decades, this type of cancer is becoming more common among younger people. In 2019, 20% of people under the age of 55 were diagnosed with colorectal cancer, up from 11% in 1995. paper Published by the American Cancer Society. in March 2023Health experts have lowered the recommended age for average-risk individuals to have their first colonoscopy from 50 to 45. The FDA approval of the Guardant Health blood test is for people who are at average risk for colorectal cancer and are over the age of 45. Those at higher risk are also encouraged to undergo a colonoscopy. If the blood tests suggest cancer, a confirmatory colonoscopy may also be recommended. Colonoscopy also has the added benefit of being better able to detect early symptoms of cancer, and it can also be preventative, as it can remove growths in the colon called polyps before they become a problem. Signs of colon cancer include changes in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, and bleeding, but most people diagnosed with colon cancer have no symptoms. That's why Wasbury said it's important to stay on top of testing recommendations. “The message has always been, 'You don't know what you don't know,'” he said.

