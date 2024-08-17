



ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Groundbreaking research has been announced from the University of Rochester that could lead to a game-changing change in the fight against Alzheimer's disease and other age-related neurological disorders. What you need to know The researchers studied how “dirty” brain fluid drains from the skull, particularly along lymphatic vessels in the neck.

The team found that a drug called prostaglandin F2α, which is used to induce labour, may help smooth muscle contraction and resuscitate lymphatic vessels.

Researchers say this improves the pumping action of blood vessels, essentially restoring all of the blood flow lost with age.

“I'm really looking forward to it. [Food and Drug Administration] “Alzheimer's is a difficult disease to treat, and there aren't many drugs approved for it,” says Douglas Kelly, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Rochester. Kelly says these diseases can be thought of as toxic waste products in the brain, and they have found that the brain's ability to remove these toxin buildup declines with age. “We studied how dirty fluids containing waste products leave the skull, and in particular how a lot of it leaves the skull along lymphatic vessels and trickles down into the neck,” Kelly said. The researchers looked at lymphatic vessels and how they transport this dirty waste away from the brain. “On the engineering side, we've developed new imaging techniques that allow us to measure with great precision how fast the lymphatic vessels in the neck are flowing and how hard they are pulsating to pump fluid and pull waste-laden fluid out of the skull,” Kelly said. The team found that a drug called prostaglandin F2α, which is used to induce labour, may also activate lymphatic vessels by helping smooth muscle contract. “It reactivates blood flow in your blood vessels and essentially restores all of the blood flow that's lost as you age,” Kelly says. With the new data, the research team is now moving in the right direction. “There aren't many ways to improve fluid circulation and remove waste products, so this is a new method,” Kelly said. “It's a new method that nobody has published.” Testing so far has been done on mice. Although more time, testing and trials are needed, the data so far offers new hope in the fight against these diseases that afflict so many people.

