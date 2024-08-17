Combination treatments may help patients with common sleep disorders :: Royal Papworth Hospital





A new study from Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is investigating relief for a condition called obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). People with OSA may feel extremely sleepy during the day and may be at increased risk of developing heart disease and other complications. Around 5% of UK adults aged 30 to 70 are thought to suffer from moderate to severe OSA, which occurs when the throat muscles relax too much during sleep, blocking the airway and causing brief awakenings up to 30 or more times per hour, making it difficult to reach a deep, restful stage of sleep. The Respiratory Support and Sleep Centre at Royal Papworth, the UK's largest sleep unit, is investigating whether combining two separate treatments could be effective for this patient group. Funding: National Institute of Health and Medical ResearchThe study explores the combined use of: Wearing a face mask with tubing connected to a machine that uses air pressure to keep your airway open while you sleep (called continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP)

A gum shield-like device used to hold the lower jaw and tongue forward to give you more breathing space is called a Mandibular Advancement Device or MAD. Left – Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, Right – Mandibular Advancement Device (MAD) For people with severe OSA, getting the right air pressure for each patient is essential for CPAP to work effectively, but higher pressures can cause serious side effects such as mask leaks and dry mouth, nose and eyes, making treatment difficult to tolerate. Dr. Tim Quinnell He is a respiratory and sleep disorder specialist at the Royal Papworth Hospital and the lead investigator on the trial. “Effective treatment of this condition will not only have a significant impact on an individual's quality of life, but will also help reduce the socio-economic costs associated with OSA, such as days off work due to illness and road accidents due to sleepiness.” “The question is, what can we add to CPAP to help patients tolerate it better? For example, if we combine it with an MAD, will CPAP work just as well at a lower pressure, making CPAP more tolerable for patients?” To answer this question, approximately 64 patients with severe OSA are participating in a clinical trial. For the first 10 weeks, patients will receive either CPAP therapy alone or a combination of CPAP and MAD. They are then switched to the other therapy.The number of hours the patient uses the CPAP and the pressure the CPAP needs to deliver with or without the MAD are monitored remotely. The trial will also include quality of life and symptom questionnaires to get a clear picture of patients’ experiences and responses to treatment and to determine whether combining treatments would be overly invasive or cause additional disruption to sleep. Dr Tim added: “Part of the utility of clinical trials like this is to find out not just whether a treatment is effective, but how to deliver that treatment most effectively. While there's a chance we'll get a negative answer, this is an important question because OSA is a very common condition and has significant impacts.” Royal Papworth is also working with King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London to measure the cost-effectiveness of the combination, with results expected next year. This study is just one example of research being carried out by three Cambridgeshire-based hospital trusts. Love Research The campaign aims to raise awareness of our world-leading healthcare research and stimulate conversations among staff and patients about taking part in research. Finding a way participate.

