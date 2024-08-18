5 ways to live a longer, healthier life





Today, the average life expectancy for someone born in the United States is 79 years. A century ago, that age was closer to 54 years. We have learned a lot about what will help us live to be 70, 80, 90, or even 100 years old: don't smoke, drink alcohol in moderation, eat healthy, and exercise. That advice always seems too broad, but we've found five very specific, science-backed steps you can implement today to add a decade or more to your life. Climbing the stairs You don't need to walk more: Instead, a new study from Tulane University found that climbing at least 50 flights of stairs each day cuts your risk of heart disease by 20%. “You don't have to go to the gym; you can do it every day,” says Dr. Lu Qi, director of the Obesity Research Center at Tulane University. Changing your diet When it comes to diet, a study analyzing nearly half a million people found that people who switched from soda and processed meat to whole grains, nuts, fruits, vegetables, and fish added an average of 10 years to their life expectancy. Desalting For the first time, a link between salt intake and an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes has been revealed. “Adding salt to food is a behavioral variable, an eating behavior,” Dr. Chee says. Researchers believe that salt encourages people to eat more, increasing the risk of obesity and inflammation. Find ways to manage stress Doing so reduces the risk of early death by 22%. Yoga is one option. Other ways to combat stress include maintaining a daily routine, limiting screen time, and staying connected with others. Sleep soundly The key word is “good” – we mean 7-9 hours without interruption. ————————- How much do genes affect lifespan? New England Centenarian Study It turns out that the gene accounts for less than a third of the chances of surviving to age 85. The rest depends on your lifestyle choices. Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

