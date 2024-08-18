COVID-19 cases on the rise in the U.S.





(AP) – COVID-19 isn't going away, and data from the Centers for Disease Control suggests cases are rising across the country. “We've seen this kind of surge in cases every summer since COVID-19 hit,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University. “The difference between this summer and previous ones is that we haven't seen a surge in cases that has put hospitals in a bind.” Adalja said factors contributing to the seasonal increase include increased travel, people staying indoors to avoid summer heat and the continuing evolution of the virus, which may make it easier to evade people's immunity. Because COVID-19 testing is sporadic and many infections go unreported, the true number of cases is unknown. But one way to spot trends is to look at the percentage of lab tests that are positive. By this measure, COVID-19 is surging, with nearly 15% of tests coming back positive, compared with less than 1% for influenza. Still, doctors' offices aren't seeing an unusually large number of patients with respiratory illnesses, and the rate of doctor visits for flu-like symptoms remains low. And while COVID-19-related hospitalizations are rising, they remain below levels seen over the winter and far below peak levels early in the pandemic. The CDC is also trying to monitor the spread of the coronavirus by looking for it in sewage and other wastewater from participating facilities across the country. Latest wastewater data The virus detection levels from early August to the present represent the highest since January. Detections were highest in the West and South and lowest in the Northeast. The agency describes the nation's wastewater virus activity as “very high.” Experts say the data has limitations and should be treated with caution. “All we know is that there's a lot of virus out there,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a pandemic researcher at Brown University, “but we don't know how many people that's going to infect.” Still, she added, the wastewater data shows “there's a lot of COVID-19 out there.” Adalja suggested keeping vaccination up to date and that people at high risk for severe illness consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor congregate settings. If you get sick, The CDC recommends Avoid contact with others until your symptoms improve and you have had no fever for 24 hours. COVID-19 is now “fundamentally part of the human condition,” Adalja said. “It's inevitable when you're dealing with human beings.” ___ Associated Press writers Nikki Forster, Laura Bergfeld, Mike Stobbe and Jonathan Poet contributed to this report. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science Education Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsaw.com/2024/08/16/covid-19-is-upswing-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos